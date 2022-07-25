TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm early, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Turning less humid late. Low: 65
TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and some sunshine, especially from the Lehigh Valley north. High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower south of the Lehigh Valley. Low: 64
After six hot and humid days that peaked with some record-tying or breaking highs this weekend in the mid to upper 90s, our heat wave officially came to an end on Monday for most of us. It was still quite humid to start the new week, and some spots between the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore hit 90 degrees for yet another day. But for most of us, it was mid 80s, lots of humidity, and some showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. The chance for some gusty storms will continue through the evening hours, mostly in those aforementioned hotter areas from the Delaware Valley to the shore. A cold front will sweep any storms off the coast this evening, and take the heat and humidity along with it as well, leading to a much more comfortable and cooler day on Tuesday. Granted, it could be on the cloudier side, especially from the Lehigh Valley on south, where a few showers are still possible. The humidity comes back later in the week, with near 90° heat for a day or two as well as a renewed chance for some scattered thunderstorms. Drier and less humid air then follows for the final weekend of July.
TONIGHT
Some scattered showers and storms may be ongoing into the early evening hours, most notably from the Delaware Valley to the shore, where it was hotter and stickier during the day. A few strong storms are possible, and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect through 9pm tonight for these areas. Once those storms slide off the coast and a cold front slides through overnight, we'll dry out, and see dew points start to drop as more comfortable air finally arrives. The clouds may linger much of the night, so expect skies to remain mostly cloudy for most of the area, with some partial clearing in northern areas north of Interstate 80.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be the most comfortable day we've had in some time, with highs back in the low to mid 80s with noticeably lower humidity levels as well. Our front stalls out just to our south across the Lower Mid-Atlantic, close enough to keep a good deal of clouds around throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a mostly dry day, with the best chance of some sun in the Poconos and the best chance for some lighter rain showers across Southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey.
WEDNESDAY
Our pesky front begins to lift back north on Wednesday, as temperature and humidity levels rise again, but not to the levels of this past weekend. The day will turn gradually more humid with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a spotty shower or thunderstorm as the stickier air advances. Highs will inch up into the mid to upper 80s, with Thursday likely our best (and only ) shot at 90 degree heat in the forecast.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday will likely be the hottest and stickiest day left this week, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees, along with high humidity that will make it feel hotter. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north and west, but it will be another situation where storms are scattered at best and the day is more dry than wet overall. With a morning cold frontal passage currently expected on Friday, there could be a shower or storm early in the day, but odds are, humidity levels may drop later in the day and rain chances may follow suit, allowing for drier and comfier air to settle in for Friday evening through the start of the upcoming weekend. Friday's highs will likely be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but turning less humid during the day.
SATURDAY
Right now, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the forecast, with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks okay as well, as long as high pressure remains in control of our weather and keeps a front lurking to our south far enough away from causing any trouble.
TRACK THE WEATHER: