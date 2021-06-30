TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with an evening shower or gusty t-storm. Low: 71
THURSDAY: Not as hot but still humid with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. High: 78
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and still sticky with periods of rain and a thunderstorm or two, especially early. Low: 66
Have you had enough? If so, today will be the fourth and final day of our second heat wave of the season. Highs again soared into the mid to upper 90s, and combined with the oppressive humidity levels, the heat index surged as high as 105 degrees for a second straight day. But relief is coming, in the form of a slow moving cold front that will take the rest of the week to slowly ease south through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. While the heat is done after today, the humidity will linger another day into Thursday. Then increasingly cooler and comfier weather will follow into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. With our slow moving front, we'll have to watch out for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over several days, with some strong and gusty t-storms possible this evening and some heavy downpours and localized flooding possible with some slow moving storms Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will gradually diminish over the holiday weekend, but won't go away entirely. However, July 4th itself on Sunday will be the drier of the two weekend days, both seeing highs in the mid to upper 70s. That's cool for this time of year, as our average high for early July is up in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT
We'll be on the lookout for some scattered showers and locally gusty thunderstorms through this evening, before the activity fizzles towards midnight. The best chance for some stronger storms will be along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor, especially through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Likewise, both the intensity and coverage of storms likely diminishes the farther south you travel. Gusty winds and hail are possible in any stronger storm that develops, in addition to heavy rain. Storm or no storm, it's a partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy night yet again with lows back above 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
Whether or not you get a storm Wednesday evening, you'll likely get wet Thursday into Thursday night especially, with some widespread showers and storms as our front slowly presses south through the area. It's a noticeably cooler day with highs close to 80 degrees, although the heat will linger towards South Jersey and lower Delaware. While cooler, it's still rather humid, with that high humidity fueling the heavy downpour concern. The best severe threat will shift south with the heat, but some localized flooding becomes the new concern, thanks to slow moving storms that could drop a few quick inches of rain in spots. While it won't rain the entire day, expect a few rounds of showers and storms with locally heavy rain.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our front, along with a weak area of low pressure, will hang out just to our south through Saturday, before slowly sliding offshore. It's close enough to keep things cool for the holiday weekend, with highs in the mid 70s instead of the mid 80s we expect this time of year. Look for cloudier intervals mixed with some sunshine, and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms either day. However, washouts are not currently expected. Humidity levels will drop into the comfier range heading into the holiday weekend, so heat and humidity will not be a factor for the Fourth.
JULY 4TH
While our pesky system is slow to depart, it should finally start to do so on Sunday, which right now looks mostly dry and perhaps a bit warmer with highs back up around 80 degrees. A pop-up shower or rumble of thunder can't entirely be ruled out, but here's hoping they are few and far between. Partly sunny skies are expected for the holiday, the better of the two weekend days.
TRACK THE WEATHER: