Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-012-013-020-027-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-220900- /O.EXB.KPHI.HT.Y.0004.200722T1500Z-200723T0000Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Ocean- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Jackson, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 315 PM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania and central and eastern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$