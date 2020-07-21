Late July is often one of the hottest times of the summer each year, and the last four days have certainly lived up to those expectations as our heat wave continued on Tuesday. And it's a time of year that you seldom get some dramatic and sweeping relief from the heat and humidity, so when it comes to relief this time of year, you take any gift you can get, no matter how small. Our small gift on Tuesday was a drop in the oppressive humidity levels from the past few days, with dew points in the more tolerable low to mid 60s as opposed to the 70s Sunday and Monday. It was still sunny and certainly still hot, with highs again topping 90 degrees for many. Now our small gift on Tuesday was also a short-lived one, as the humidity will be on the rise back to the sticky and steamy feel over the next few days. And as a warm front lifts through over the next 24 hours promptly followed by a cold front later Thursday, each front will deliver a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for some severe weather and localized flooding given the heat and humidity in place. That Thursday cold front will gift us a more appreciable break from both the hot and humid weather to wrap up the week on Friday, before both likely return later in the weekend into early next week.
TONIGHT
As our warm front lifts north overnight into Wednesday, the higher dew points return, and therefore so does more fuel to fire up some scattered showers and thunderstorms. First, we'll have to watch the showers and storms that developed to our west over western and central Pennsylvania today, as they'll track east this evening and overnight, slowly weakening after sunset. So expect skies to become partly to mostly cloudy with the higher humidity returning along with a shower or thunderstorm chance as well. While a stronger storm is possible this evening, especially the farther west you travel, no organized severe weather is expected.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These two days can be grouped together as the weather will be similar, a mix of sun and clouds, lots of humidity, and still very warm to hot as well with highs either side of 90, give or take a few degrees. Neither day will be a washout, but both have the potential for some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours. On Wednesday, it's a warm front that is the cause of any storms, while Thursday's cause will be a late day cold front. Highs will likely be just above 90 on Wednesday, and just below it Thursday, but with 70-degree dew points both days making it feel very uncomfortable outside. In typical summertime fashion, it will be the afternoons and evenings both days when thunderstorms will be most likely to occur.
FRIDAY
We finally get a slightly more noticeable break from *both* the heat and humidity on Friday, as more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s will coincide with a drop in the humidity to the more tolerable range. High pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and delivers a nice looking day in addition to the nicer feeling one, with partly sunny skies expected. Our Thursday cold front won't be too far off to our south and east, and therefore a thunderstorm is still possible closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore on Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Friday's comfort may be short-lived but may last into Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 80s as high pressure remains in control. As that high slides off the coast and a cold front settles into the Great Lakes later in the weekend and early next week, a southwest flow of air will result and likely bring the 90-degree highs and the higher humidity back in our direction for Sunday and Monday.