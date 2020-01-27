After that drenching 1-3” of rain in the northern mid-Atlantic to start the weekend Saturday, much of the last week of January will be dry, just like yesterday. Outside of a few flurries or sprinkles the farther north you travel over the next couple of days, most of the time it will be dry with clouds winning out over sunshine. In fact, it's not until next weekend that a storm may move our way up the coast, but even that isn’t a sure thing. What we do know is temperatures will be above normal, doing as good or better than 40 degrees, all the way through the first few days of February. That means if and when a storm does arrive, it's not necessarily met with the kind of cold air that yields lots of snow.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
While the storm that soaked the area with 1-3" of rain on Saturday is long gone, a broad upper level low spinning to the north isn't as easy to shake. While most of us are dry most of the time through Tuesday, energy from that low will keep skies from going completely clear. At times, clouds will dominate the sky, with a few sunnier intervals on occasion, too. It won't be impossible for a sprinkle or flurry to pop up, especially north of the Lehigh Valley and across the Poconos, each of the next two days and nights, but that chance is rather small. A brisk west, then northwest breeze will accompany continued "mild" temperatures, by January's standards that is, in the lower to middle 40s by day and a little below freezing at night.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
These are the best and brightest out of the next 7 as an area of high pressure builds overhead. Plan on lots of sunshine during the day and plenty of stars at night. The clear nights will lead to colder mornings, so highs will be slightly cooler, landing on either side of the 40-degree mark after starting off in the lower 20s.
FRIDAY
Tucked between an approaching piece of energy to the north and one to the south, Friday will likely start sunny but finish with at least some high clouds. It's another dry day across the northern mid-Atlantic with highs in the middle 40s and lows around freezing.
THE WEEKEND
For the third weekend in a row, a bit of rain or snow is possible, though not promised. Whether or not two pieces of energy phase together producing a coastal storm for us is still rather uncertain. It's possible the systems stay separate, and that coastal storm heads out to sea, missing us to the southeast. Something to keep on our radar, so to speak.