They say it's not the heat, it's the humidity. And the last few days lend some credence to that belief. Both yesterday and today saw high temperatures up around 90 degrees, a hot day by summer standards. However, Tuesday's 70-degree dew points were replaced by 60-degree dew points on Wednesday, making it noticeably more comfortable. Of course, it's tough for any 90-degree day to be defined as comfortable, so perhaps less uncomfortable is more appropriate. The humidity levels will inch back up over the next few days, and with a cold front sliding through later Thursday and settling just to our south on Friday, a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible, even though much of the time will remain dry. It's Saturday night and Sunday that will bring a better chance for some wet weather, as a more organized low pressure ripples along our front and brings the chance for some widespread showers and thunderstorms our way to wrap up the weekend. Temperature-wise, we will likely sneak in one more 90-degree day on Thursday before daily highs settle back into the mid to upper 80s thereafter. So early August, while still warmer than average and quite humid, doesn't look to feature as many 90-degree days as we've seen through most of July.
TONIGHT
A weak cold front will drop south through upstate New York overnight and will send just a little more cloud cover in our direction. Regardless, skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy and while most of the region should stay dry, a few of the showers and thunderstorms concentrated to our north may be able to sneak into northern parts of the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey, but that’s about as far south as any of this activity should get. Overnight lows will settle back into the upper 60s as humidity levels creep up just a bit.
THURSDAY
Our weak cold front will continue dropping south through the area during the day on Thursday, but have little sensible impact on our weather. Highs will again top out around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, though dew points look to creep back up higher into the 60s during the day, making for more noticeable humidity. While a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, most of the day remains dry, with a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late towards the evening and overnight hours, especially points south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor as a disturbance ripples along a front to our south.
FRIDAY
Friday's rain chances will be highest in the morning and highest points south and east, from the Delaware Valley towards the shore as a front remains more or less stalled out across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine, and a seasonably warm and humid day with highs easing back into the mid 80s. As a result of likely staying below 90 degrees, the week-long heat wave should come to an end for most of us.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, at least partly sunny skies, and mainly dry weather. A shower or thunderstorm could sneak into areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley, but most of the day remains dry with seasonably warm highs again in the mid to upper 80s. As a more organized area of low pressure develops and lifts our front back up to the north later Saturday night and Sunday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will rise. Closer to the low track, the rain will be more widespread, while areas farther away only see scattered showers and storms. So if the low tracks up to our west, which is looking more likely, it's possible that Saturday night brings our best chance for rain with only scattered chances on Sunday as temps and humidity levels rise later in the weekend.