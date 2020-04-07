An area of low pressure centered over Southern Canada will gradually slide into and across Great Lakes through Thursday then into the Northeast on Friday resulting in some unsettled weather. This unsettled weather will begin for us tonight and lingers into Friday morning, possibly as wet snow, before things dry out. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to climb through Wednesday when highs will peak in the low 70s, then fall off as we wrap up the work week with very windy conditions. By the start of the weekend, high pressure will begin to build in which will help the winds calm down, temperatures to bounce back to seasonable, and skies to clear for some sunshine. The dry weather will last most of the weekend before some rain returns late in the day on Easter Sunday, which will also be a slightly warmer day.
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A warm front is the first of a few pieces of energy we'll deal with over the next few days. It's associated with a triple-point low attached to the main area of low pressure passing through southern Canada. Showers and even a thunderstorm will spread across the area tonight and continuing at times on Wednesday morning. Some of these storms may become strong or possibly severe as the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under marginal and slight risk for severe weather. They major concern with these storms is the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail, so be on the lookout for that. By the mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday, that round of rain will have tapered off in most locations with a .10" to .25" falling across the region. While the clouds will win out Wednesday morning, there should be some decent breaks of sunshine come afternoon helping temperatures soar into the 70s. That shouldn't be too difficult after starting the day in the lower and middle 50s Wednesday morning.
THURSDAY
The main area of low pressure and its cold front will pass through the region on Thursday. The more well-defined low will keep skies rather cloudy and bring more frequent shower activity to the area, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts with this round of rain should be very similar to the .10" to .25" we get Tuesday night into Wednesday. The clouds and rain on Thursday will cause temperatures to tumble a bit, but the near 60° highs are still near or slightly above average for early April. The increasingly windy conditions will lead to winds gusts near 40 miles per hour by day's end. The winds will also usher in some colder temperatures Thursday night and may change any remaining precipitation over to wet snow, primarily north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
FRIDAY
The winds will still be gusting to as high as 40 miles per hour on Friday. Those winds will factor in throughout the day, but the morning will be the most noticeable when the temperatures in the upper 30s will feel more like the low 30s and 20s. Some wrap-around moisture tied to our departing storm will cause a leftover rain or even snow shower to the north cycling through the area at times, especially early in the day. By Friday afternoon, things start to improve somewhat, but temperatures will still struggle as they only return to around 50°.
THIS WEEKEND
Most of the Easter Holiday Weekend is expected to be dry and calmer thanks to another weak area of high pressure building into the Eastern Seaboard. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, but also the cooler of the two. With that said, temperatures are expected to bounce back to the middle and upper 50s, which is seasonable for mid-April. On Easter Sunday, temperatures will top out closer to 60° as the clouds increase and some rain returns by the end of the day.