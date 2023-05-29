As far as Memorial Day holiday weekends go, this was one of the nicer ones from start to finish weather-wise. Sunshine was plentiful all three days, with comfortably warm highs generally in the low to mid 80s along with refreshingly low humidity levels. While there were some extra clouds closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders and some showers onto Delmarva and our southern beaches, the weather more than cooperated with any and all outdoor plans across most of eastern PA and New Jersey all weekend long. Now we desperately need some rain, as we wrap up one of the driest Mays on record over the next few days. Unfortunately, June looks to pick up right where May left off, with more persistently dry weather between now and Friday. While we briefly "cool" into the still seasonably warm upper 70s on Tuesday, we'll climb right back up through the 80s the rest of the week, with upper 80s to near 90° highs by Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, a cold front will drop in from the north and deliver some cooler air, with highs settling back into the mid to upper 70s. There's at least the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm as that front slides through, but likely not the soaking rain we increasingly need.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, with the highest concentration of clouds across far southern PA into Delaware and South Jersey (where a few showers remain possible). So for most of us, it's mostly clear and comfortable as the holiday weekend comes to an end, with lows around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure off of New England will continue to control our weather, keeping us mostly sunny and seasonable temperature-wise, as a slightly more pronounced easterly breeze around 10-15mph trims a few degrees off our highs for Tuesday, at least compared to the past few days. So expect highs in the upper 70s, if only for one day, as we inch back up to around 80 degrees as that breeze relaxes a bit come Wednesday. All the while, that old pesky remnant low pressure to our south that washed out the holiday weekend in the Carolinas will still linger, providing some extra clouds as you work your way south into Delmarva but not bothering most of us, just as it has left us alone all along.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll save the warmest for last this week, with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, with some 90-degree high temperatures possible for some on Friday. While increasingly hot, we'll keep the humidity in check. And while we'll close the book on a Top 5 driest May ever, the first two days of June look just as dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain through Thursday and Friday. That need for rain and the persistent dryness will continue to be an increasingly impactful story until the weather pattern changes.
FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE
A cold front will drop down from our north to start the weekend, and send highs back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Now it's unclear just how much moisture this front will have to work with, as initially it looked like none at all. That still may be the case, but one or two models are now showing at least the chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms Saturday, and perhaps even Sunday. Since we're so dry and sometimes a dry pattern feeds back on itself and makes rain difficult to get, color me skeptical on our weekend rain chances. But let's put in the chance for a shower or t-storm Saturday and see how our computer guidance trends as the week progresses. For now though, it's rain-free through at least Friday.
