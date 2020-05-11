A bright, albeit breezy, Mother's Day was the first of a few weather treats this week, depending on your appetite... If you don't mind it cool as long as it's suny, then Tuesday and Wednesday are your days as highs land on either side of 60 degrees. But if you want warmth, the kind that reminds you of late Spring or early Summer, then you have to be a little more patient. By Friday, we'll trade below normal temperatures for well above as highs flirt with 80 degrees. The warmth may even last into the weekend, depending on the position of a stalled front, which will also bring some unsettled weather.
MONDAY
An area of low pressure spins out of the Northeast and into New England, leading to plenty of clouds and a shower, really at any point in time Monday. Since this storm successfully drags down some cold air aloft, we can't rule out a rumble of thunder or two, either...especially if a little sunshine peeks through the clouds throughout the day. A lot of the time, Monday is simply cool and breezy with highs approaching 60 degrees in spots, but remaining in the 50s much of the afternoon.
MONDAY NIGHT
The storm responsible for a cool, breezy, and occasionally showery day is moving farther away, headed towards Nova Scotia after dark Monday. While a stray shower, perhaps a stray storm, may linger into the evening hours, the rest of the night features a clearing a trend. While it's a bit brisk initially, winds gradually diminish throughout the night, allowing frost to form north of the I-95 corridor where temperatures tumble into the lower and middle 30s. In the typically colder spots higher up in elevation, there may be a hard freeze overnight. The National Weather Service hoists Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings through dawn Tuesday when the threat to sensitive vegetation ends.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
A pair of sunny, but cool, days here courtesy of an area of high pressure building into the Eastern United States. Highs on Tuesday land in the upper 50s, but may cross the 60 degree finish line come Wednesday. A breeze out of the northwest is noticeable Tuesday, but not overwhelming, as it occasionally gusts to 20 or so miles-per-hour. That breeze is a little lighter on Wednesday as high pressure parks itself directly overhead, driving winds down and temperatures up by a couple of degrees.
LATE WEEK
A cozy area of high pressure gets a bit restless by late week. It drifts out to sea Thursday as a warm front lifts our way from the south and west, clearing the area by Friday. Temperatures warm up considerably during this process with the upper 60s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday. It's possible that someone hits 80 degrees, for the 2nd time this month. The welcomed warmth comes with more clouds than sunshine and a few showers at times. By Friday, we'll upgrade that shower to a thunderstorm as both humidity and temperatures rise.
UPCOMING WEEKEND
A front stalls near the region this weekend, resulting in a some uncertainty regarding temperatures and rain chances both weekend days. If we land on the warm side of the boundary, highs could land in the 70s. If the front ends up further south, highs may only make it into the 60s. We're being optimistic at this point and keeping both days in the lower to middle 70s with a few showers possible.