Weather Alert

MDZ008-NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-101>103-105-112200- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0006.200512T0400Z-200512T1300Z/ Cecil-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 324 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$