Punxsutawney Phil forecasted six more weeks of winter early Tuesday morning, but it’s probably safe to say that many are ready for an early spring after the last three days. Our historic winter storm, which dropped a widespread 2 feet of snow and locally as much as 35 inches, continues to wind down with just some occasional light snow and flurries lingering for today. Little or no additional snow accumulation is expected today. As our slow moving and stubborn coastal storm finally exits stage right over the next 24 hours, the snowflakes will come to an end, although clouds and brisk breezes will linger for today. We’ll manage to get just a hint of sunshine today, however, ample sunshine is expected Thursday, with temperatures creeping higher into the 30s, allowing for some modest melting and at least an improvement in road conditions. Keep watching for refreezing the next couple nights as temperatures drop below freezing. A fast moving cold front will bring a little light rain and snow for Friday morning, with a light accumulation possible in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. While we may have a one-day fling of 40-degree highs on Friday, colder air returns over the weekend, with a dry Saturday then another chance of snow for Sunday with a fast moving storm possible along the coast. While that chance for snow is a big question mark right now, a blast of arctic air looks to be an almost sure thing for early next week. So it looks like Phil’s forecast was right, at least in the short term.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Some flurries and snow showers will still linger across the region today as moisture continues to wrap around the backside of our Nor’easter which is still slowly moving northward near the New England coastline. Little or no additional snow accumulation however is expected. Do be mindful of slick spots for travels this morning as obviously many roads still have snow on them, plus any untreated melted snow or standing water had the chance to freeze up last night as lows dipped into the 20s. Other than that, we can expect lots of clouds today with perhaps a few hints of sunshine. It will still be rather blustery, with highs in the low 30s but wind chills remaining well below freezing.
TONIGHT
Skies should gradually clear tonight as our Nor’easter makes its way further north into Atlantic Canada and high pressure moves closer from our west. Overnight lows will once again drop below freezing and all the way down to near 20 degrees, so once again, watch for slick spots overnight into early Thursday morning as slushy areas and standing water will refreeze.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs inching into the upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with additional improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing at night once again as temperatures drop well below freezing into the low and mid 20s.
FRIDAY
A morning cold front will bring a little light rain, sleet, and snow early, with rain south of the Lehigh Valley, and some light snow points north with a coating to an inch or two possible mostly in the Poconos. Highs on Friday will get up near 40 degrees, likely the mildest day for a while, with perhaps some late day sunshine as clouds break.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks brisk and bright with seasonably cold, then there’s another chance of snow for Sunday. It depends if a coastal low can form, and where it tracks. But presuming one develops, it would be a very fast mover, in and out in less than 12 hours. Regardless of whether or not it will snow again, some bitter cold air is poised to follow for early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: