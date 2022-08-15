The hottest part of the summer is likely in the rear view mirror. Unfortunately, for those wanting or needing rain, we're currently in the midst of the driest stretch all summer, with little relief from the dryness in sight. Parts of the area are abnormally dry, with rainfall deficits of 4 to 6 inches over the last few months. Others are in a moderate drought, especially North Jersey, where the dryness is even more widespread and prevalent. Initially, it looked like early this week would provide some needed and soaking rains to much of the area. But those chances dried up over this past weekend, and yet another mainly dry week is underway. Expect seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s most of the week, with no 90-degre heat or uncomfortably high humidity in sight. In terms of rain chances, they are pretty minimal the rest of the week, perhaps a spotty shower but most places don't even see that. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm increases a bit for the weekend, but even most of Saturday and Sunday look dry too. Next Monday would be our best chance for some needed rain.
TONIGHT
Outside of a spotty evening shower, especially west of the Lehigh Valley, expect partly cloudy skies overnight and still comfortable lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be pretty similar to Monday weather-wise, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity by mid-summer standards, and comfortably warm highs in the low 80s. There is just the slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly west of the Lehigh Valley, but most if not all of us remain dry and pleasant. What initially looked to be a wet Monday and Tuesday ended up mostly dry, as the chances for needed rain dried up as it got closer. Only far eastern New England gets any beneficial rains from a system that came together too late to be our drought-denter.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Low pressure over New England will slowly depart, and high pressure builds in to keep the end of the week quiet here at home. Expect partly sunny skies and continued warm, dry, and comfortable weather, with highs mostly in the mid 80s and lows inching up a bit into the mid 60s, but staying out of muggy and uncomfortable territory. While there is that persistent small chance of a spotty shower on Wednesday or maybe even Thursday, it's probably one of those set ups where 99.9% of us remain dry, with a chance that 100% do as well. Let's not even put the rain icon on any of our graphics, as the chance is too small.
THIS WEEKEND
Now for the weekend, rain chances do go up, at least slightly, but it's hard to see much of the weekend being that wet in this point. So let's go partly sunny and maybe a bit more humid for the weekend, with maybe a shower or thunderstorm but nothing widespread or guaranteed. Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s, seasonable for mid-August, with no 90-degree heat in sight. The best rain chances hold off until Monday, but remember this Monday initially looked pretty wet from a week out too, and look what happened. So let's not get too gung-ho with any rain chances in this persistently dry pattern, especially that far out.
