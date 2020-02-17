TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a spotty rain or snow shower late, mainly north and west. Temps slowly rise later tonight. Low: 31
TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness and mild with occasional rain. Brief snow or ice at the onset north and west. High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT: A little rain ending early, then clearing and becoming breezy late. Low: 36
We're saving the best and warmest weather of the holiday weekend for last, if you're lucky enough to have Presidents Day off from work or school to enjoy the nice weather. The sunshine was abundant, the winds were light, and highs flirted around or above 50 degrees for many this afternoon. High pressure provided us with a nice weekend, granted we started the weekend on the colder side of said high, easily the coldest air we've seen all month. And while there is another shot of cold air on the way later this week, it will be fairly modest and short-lived, with yet another warming trend to follow by next weekend. After three rounds of rain next week and a fairly wet February overall so far, there's but one opportunity for steadier rain this week, and even then the rain is expected to be farther light. That chance will come on Tuesday and linger into Tuesday evening ahead of our only fronts of the week. And as has been the case most of the winter, there's no threat of any winter storms or accumulating snow in the forecast, with the clock ticking on winter and snow lover's hopes and dreams.
TONIGHT
After our sunny and mild Presidents Day, look for clouds to increase overnight. Despite the returning clouds, we'll remain dry for most of the night and those clouds will keep temperatures up in the low 30s. In fact, temperatures may rise a bit towards morning as clouds thicken as a warm front approaches. Some showers may be on our doorstep by early Tuesday morning, especially towards the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect plenty of clouds on Tuesday and some occasional rain showers as a warm front lifts north, then additional rounds of showers as the day progresses as a cold front approaches from the west. It may be just cold enough for a little wintry mix in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley when the moisture first arrives early Tuesday, but no accumulation or impact on travel is expected but a quick change to rain is.. As temperatures climb through the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, rain will be the predominant precipitation type. In fact, many of us will end up not far from 50 degrees yet again later in the day. Rainfall amounts should be generally light, with 0.10" to 0.33" for most, with perhaps as high as 0.50" in a few spots. Therefore, no flooding concerns are warranted with a largely light rainfall. Any rain will taper off from west to east Tuesday evening as our cold front sweeps through, with some drying and late night clearing expected.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our next shot of cold will ride a brisk northwest breeze into the area through the middle of the week, with the cold air arriving on Wednesday, peaking on Thursday, and lingering into Friday as winds diminish later in the week and high pressure builds in. While a few flurries are possible, mostly in the mountains, Wednesday and Thursday, the rest of the week is largely dry with partly sunny skies through Thursday and mostly sunny by Friday. Highs will be around 40 degrees on Wednesday and back in the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week, which is below average for late February but nothing exceptionally cold. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s, not the single digits to near 10 degree lows we shivered to early last Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure anchored along the East Coast will shift our winds around from northwest, a colder direction, to west and southwest, a warmer wind. Temperatures will respond nicely, jumping back into the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Both the sunshine and dry weather remain constants in the weekend forecast. Our next chance of rain arrives later Monday into early Tuesday.