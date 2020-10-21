We've got the weather on repeat the next few days. The fog and drizzle returns Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Then, like the last few days, we'll see more sun in the afternoon.
Of those 3 days, Thursday will be the sunniest because the fog will clear out a few hours after sunrise--right after the morning commute. Because the sun returns sooner, we'll get highs into the upper 70s! That's close to 20 degrees above average.
The clouds and fog will really linger on Friday, so this will hold back our highs. Look for upper 60s.
Even though we'll get some breaks of sun early in the afternoon on Saturday, an approaching cold front will keep a lot of clouds in the sky late Saturday afternoon and evening. It also brings a shower to a spot or two in the evening. Enjoy the 70s on Saturday because that cold front means business.
On Sunday, we're in the upper 50s as the colder, more seasonal air arrives. The front also brings us drier air, so--finally--there will not be any morning fog and drizzle!
We'll have a few showers on Monday and a rainy Tuesday afternoon as another cold front swings over us. After a leftover shower on Wednesday morning, the sunnier skies return that afternoon. The sunnier weather will close out the workweek, next week.
