SHORT TERM FORECAST
 
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog and drizzle.  Low: 55.

THURSDAY: Morning fog and drizzle.  Sunnier afternoon.  High: 77.
 
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rather cloudy and quite mild with some patchy fog late.  Low: 56.
 
 
FORECAST SYNOPSIS

We've got the weather on repeat the next few days.  The fog and drizzle returns Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.  Then, like the last few days, we'll see more sun in the afternoon.

Of those 3 days, Thursday will be the sunniest because the fog will clear out a few hours after sunrise--right after the morning commute. Because the sun returns sooner, we'll get highs into the upper 70s!  That's close to 20 degrees above average.

The clouds and fog will really linger on Friday, so this will hold back our highs.  Look for upper 60s.

Even though we'll get some breaks of sun early in the afternoon on Saturday, an approaching cold front will keep a lot of clouds in the sky late Saturday afternoon and evening.  It also brings a shower to a spot or two in the evening.  Enjoy the 70s on Saturday because that cold front means business.

On Sunday, we're in the upper 50s as the colder, more seasonal air arrives.  The front also brings us drier air, so--finally--there will not be any morning fog and drizzle! 

We'll have a few showers on Monday and a rainy Tuesday afternoon as another cold front swings over us.  After a leftover shower on Wednesday morning, the sunnier skies return that afternoon.  The sunnier weather will close out the workweek, next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TONIGHT

10 21 night

More of the same tonight!

TOMORROW

10 22 weather

The morning fog and drizzle leaves much earlier than the last two days.

FRIDAY

10 23 weather

The clouds and fog will last much longer into the day then on Thursday, so it's cooler.

THIS WEEKEND

weekend 10 24

Only a spot or two see a shower late in the day on Saturday.  Everyone is dry on Sunday.  There's no fog Sunday morning.

A LOOK AHEAD

10 21 7 day

Two cold front lead to cooler days next week.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

Recommended for you

Tags

Comments disabled.