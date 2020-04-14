There are some ups and downs in this week's weather forecast, but certainly not as many downs as Monday. That's when gusty winds accompanied a widespread soaking rain in the morning, followed by some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. As promised, the day ended warmer and brighter with highs near 70 degrees, but we knew all along that warmth was fleeting. The rest of the week looks cooler with highs struggling to reach the 50s, save today. There will be occasional rain...even snow in the higher elevations...tonight, Wednesday night, and again later Friday with some sunshine tucked in between. That's as some weaker disturbances swing our way from time to time, and a brisk west to northwest flow from Canada funnels in cooler air through the start of the weekend.
TUESDAY
A much quieter day is in store with some sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by some clouds increasing from the west. It's seasonably cool or mild, whichever you prefer, with highs in the upper 50s. And while those temperatures are a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what we had Monday, there's no threat for severe storms, which makes it the better day no doubt.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A piece of energy hitching a ride along our stalled offshore front will be responsible for our next round of showers, with some steadier and rather chilly light rain along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor, with some lighter, scattered rain showers for most points north and west. Far enough north and west into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, some light snow showers are possible too. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning is the best chance of some showers, before our energy departs on east and some sunshine develops during the day Wednesday. The cooling trend continues, with highs only in the low to mid 50s, below our normal mid-April high of 60 degrees. Meanwhile, a separate disturbance approaching from the Great Lakes could be responsible for an additional Wednesday night rain or snow shower, this time more likely towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Cool air is king for the rest of the week, as highs ease lower into the upper 40s and low 50s the rest of the week and continue below normal in addition to a somewhat brisk breeze. Thursday looks to be the drier and brighter of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds, and only a spotty rain or snow shower. Friday looks mostly cloudy as our next disturbance slides quickly from west to east through the northern Mid-Atlantic, with a better chance of some light rain, possibly mixed with some snow, especially in the higher elevations.
THIS WEEKEND
It's a fast-moving pattern into the weekend, which looks to start mostly dry on Saturday before clouds and rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures may briefly warm up early next week ahead of our next cold front, with some near 60-degree warmth possible.