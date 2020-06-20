TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then some clouds and rather sticky with areas of fog developing late. Low: 64
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): Warm and humid with a blend of sun and clouds and a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and remaining humid with a spotty evening thunderstorm around; areas of fog developing late. Low: 65
The tides have certainly turned from early in the week when it was dry, rather sunny and comfortable. However, by Thursday the high pressure system that had given us the pleasant weather earlier in the week moved on and the pesky cut-off low to our south replaced it. Since then it has been a rinse-and-repeat forecast with cloudier skies, more humidity, warmer temperatures, and the daily threat of showers and thunderstorms, particularly midday through the evening. Most of that won't change much through midweek. In fact, the only two notable changes are the temperatures flirting with 90° Monday through Wednesday which is in part due to the southerly wind ahead of the cold front that will also give us a better opportunity for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, it's going to remain humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day until later this week when the cold front's passage will lead to a dry, sunnier, less humid but still warm air mass.
TONIGHT
Welcome to summer...officially! Our Summer Solstice brought with it some heavy rain in spot. Rainfall amounts Saturday varied from nothing in some locations to over 3.0" in parts of Camden and Gloucester County in New Jersey. Look for the pop-up thunderstorms to continue through this evening, but by midnight the thunderstorm activity will have died off due to the loss of daytime heating. However, the problems those storms created with flooding may not have so please use caution while traveling. Another lingering issue these storms will create overnight is the development of fog thanks to the added surface moisture. In the hardest hit areas the fog maybe end up being extremely dense, so again be careful and use caution later tonight. Otherwise, tonight will feature some clouds and rather sticky conditions as temperatures retreat into the middle 60s.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY)
For Father's Day, and the first full day of summer, on Sunday there won't be quite as much pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity across the region. There will be some, but we expect them to be even more isolated so that the overwhelming majority of the day and area will be dry. Aside from the isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm, we'll see a blend of clouds and sunshine on Sunday as humidity levels remain relatively high and temperatures top out in the middle 80s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Our cut-off low will become more of a non-factor, but a slowly approaching cold front from the Midwest will take its place as the spark for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. As the heat builds along the East Coast temperatures to continue to slowly inch up from the upper 80s on Monday to around 90° on Tuesday then fall back into the middle 80s on Wednesday. The threat for shower or thunderstorm will remain a daily fixture in the forecast with the best opportunity each day coming during the afternoon and evening. With that said, overall each day will be more dry than wet. The cold front is expected to move through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday, but the question remains how quickly? A sluggish frontal passage that doesn't occur until late on Wednesday is possible.
LATE THIS WEEK
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely escape us later this week, but one thing that will is the humidity. Dew points are expected to crash in the wake of the cold front while temperatures remain ensconced in the middle 80s. Again a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.