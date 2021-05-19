Warm weather lovers - this continues to be your week! Summery 80s will continue at least through the end of the week and into the weekend. While there will be some increase in humidity that accompanies the warmer temperatures, it is May and not July, so the oppressive summer muggies aren’t expected to be a concern just yet. So, after a cool first half of May, get ready for the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen since early last September. Rain chances will be limited too, and it has already been abnormally dry over the last three months, with a 2 to 4 inch rainfall deficit during that stretch. Besides a pop-up thunderstorm or two fueled by the warmer weather later this week or over the weekend, the forecast is a mainly dry one throughout. Cooler weather may arrive by this time next week, but not until then.
WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue and a fairly sizable warming trend will commence. We'll also continue to see plety of dry time with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm out of the forecast today. So, enjoy the dry and increasingly warm weather, with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday, the first widespread 80-degree highs in over two weeks.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The warmth really takes hold for the end of the week, too, with widespread 80s for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather, although a pop-up thunderstorm or two is possible given the warmer temperatures, more so Friday than Thursday but an admittedly small chance both days.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The streak of 80-degree highs will continue, with partly sunny skies and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms, depending on where a front across the Northeast U.S. sets up. How high into the 80s we go will depend on how close that front is, and how many clouds and thundershowers are around the area.
NEXT WEEK
Heading into next week, temperatures will fall a touch down to the middle 70s Monday before trending back to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the upcoming week. Rain chances, like we've been seeing for the past several days, will be very limited. Each day there will be a chance for a shower or storm to develop but overall, many backyards will stay dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: