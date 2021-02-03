It’s groundhog day, again. In reference to the movie when Bill Murray was reliving the same day over and over again, that seems to be the case with our weather. Clouds have been abundant, brisk breezes have kept it cold, and more than anything else, snowflakes are still in the air. Granted, today’s snow showers and flurries left nothing more than a coating, and pale in comparison to the 1 to 3 feet of snow that fell over the last three days. But if it has felt like you’re waking up to the same weather over and over again, in a matter of speaking, you are. That should finally come to an end on Thursday, with lots of sunshine expected and above freezing temperatures teaming up to melt just a little bit of our deep snow cover. Now the break won’t last long, as a fast moving cold front will bring a period of some light snow and rain our way later Thursday night into Friday morning. However, any accumulations will be light and limited to the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley early Friday, with a dry weekend to follow for all of us. The threat for another chance for snow has been taken off the table for Super Bowl Sunday, with the entire weekend looking seasonably cold and mainly dry as of right now. Furthermore, our next shot of arctic air may be delayed from early to later next week instead, with temperatures early next week actually not looking too bad for now.
TONIGHT
While some seemingly never ending flurries continue this evening, expect flakes to finally shut off tonight as skies begin to partially clear. That will allow temperatures to drop well into the 20s, allowing for any wet surfaces from what little snow melted during the day to refreeze overnight.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks to become mostly sunny with highs inching into the upper 30s, allowing for some modest melting and compacting of the snow, with additional improvements on the roads expected. Watch for refreezing at night once again as temperatures drop well below freezing into the low and mid 20s early Thursday night.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A cold front will slide our way and bring some clouds Thursday night, and eventually a few periods of a light wintry mix later Thursday night into Friday morning. It will likely start as some light snow and sleet for everyone overnight, and will mix with or change to rain Friday morning, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. A coating to an inch is possible anywhere before any mixing, with perhaps a few inches in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, especially the Poconos. The cold front is a fast mover, and highs will actually tick up to near 40 degrees in the afternoon with the help of a little sunshine.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend now looks mostly dry, as the pieces that needed to come together for a Sunday storm look to stay separate. So expect a bright and brisk Saturday with lots of sunshine, a noticeable westerly breeze, and seasonably cold highs in the upper 30s. On Sunday, there will be some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine and perhaps some flurries, but the day looks largely dry with highs similar to Saturday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: