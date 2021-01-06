The first two days of the week have been dominated by plenty of stubborn clouds, as sunshine has been a limited commodity in our skies since the new year began. That will start to change today, as clouds finally break for a welcome return of some blue skies as we go through the day on Wednesday. And once the sunshine returns, it’s here to stay through the weekend, with either partly or mostly sunny skies each day through Sunday. All the while, temperatures will remain seasonably chilly but not too cold for early January, with highs mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s, with overnight lows dropping closer to seasonable levels in the 20s with clearer nighttime skies.
A brisk breeze will add a bit of a chill today and even at times on Thursday, before lighter winds settle in for the end of the week and the weekend. We’ll watch one storm slide by out to sea to our south on Friday, providing us nothing more than some high cloudiness mixing in with the sunshine. Another southern storm may come closer the first half of next week and provide the chance of snow around Monday night or Tuesday, but that too also has a chance of sliding out to sea. It’s close, so it’s worth watching as our next chance of unsettled weather in an otherwise quiet pattern.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The sunshine finally returns, the first appreciable sunshine since the end of 2020, as skies become partly sunny today once some lingering early morning clouds break up. While eventually turning brighter, it’s also a bit breezy on Wednesday, which will add an extra chill to a seasonably chilly day, with highs in the upper 30s and a northwest breeze that may occasionally gust to 25 mph.
Thursday is our first mostly sunny day of the year and highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 40s, but an occasionally brisk wind will remain.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Low pressure will slide off the North Carolina coast and instead of coming up the coast, it should stay out to sea well to our southeast. While there will likely be some extra high clouds with this feature in our southern skies, no other impacts are expected, so expect the dry weather to continue Friday through Sunday.
Highs will ease back into the upper 30s for each afternoon, not far from our average early January high in the mid 30s. With clearer skies at night, expect colder overnight lows than we saw earlier in the week, as lows dip into the low 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another storm will emerge off the North Carolina coast early in the week, and that one “could” come closer and take a more northerly track up the coast. Of course, it could also follow its predecessor and stay out to sea to our south and east and leave us alone entirely.
But due to the uncertainty, there’s at least a chance of some snow or a wintry mix in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday next week.
A more active pattern likely follows for the middle and end of the month.
