If it were a few months earlier, the current weather pattern would be a snow lover's dream come true. But since it's late April, it's a consistently cooler than average and often unsettled pattern with frequent April showers that's lasted the better part of the last two weeks. Granted, there's been some mid to late April snowflakes in spots, and a flurry of recent frost and freeze headlines as well. And overall, it's a pattern leaving those wanting warmth and sunshine, and especially the two together, out of luck more often than not. That was certainly the case today as a soaking rain that started Thursday night continued into our Friday before gradually tapering off as the day progresses. And it will be the case again later Saturday night into early Monday as yet another round of soaking rain is likely to wrap up the upcoming weekend. But on Saturday, Mother Nature will throw a bone to those who are doggedly hoping for some mild spring sunshine, if only for a day.
TONIGHT
After dropping around 0.50" to as much as 1.00" of rain for most of us over the past 24 hours, low pressure responsible for the recent wet weather will continue to slide out to sea overnight. Outside of a lingering shower early this evening, expect some partial clearing to develop overnight as things dry out to start the weekend. With lighter winds and some clearing, some areas of patchy fog may develop given the wet ground, with overnight lows not far from 40 degrees and close to seasonable for this time of year.
SATURDAY
Saturday is the calm between storms, and by default the better and brighter weekend day. Weak high pressure noses in from Canada just enough to deliver a dry day, with some patchy morning fog giving way to a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Saturday is one of the few exceptions to the cool rule through early next week, as that morning sun is enough to boost temperatures into the mid 60s, a seasonably mild late April day for a change. Enjoy some sun and the relative warmth, as it is fleeting. Another round of rain overspreads the area Saturday night from southwest to northeast.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio Valley reorganizes off the New Jersey and Delaware coast Sunday into Monday, spreading another round of occasional rain and drizzle our way later Saturday night through Sunday, with some dampness even lingering into early Monday as well. With the low passing just to our south, the northern mid-Atlantic stays on the cooler side of this storm as well, with highs only in the low 50s and another 0.50" for many with locally up to 1.00" of rain possible for much of the area. Sunday looks to feature the wettest weather, with rain tapering to some scattered showers and drizzle Sunday night. It will be a little brisk as well with an east to northeast breeze adding to the raw nature of the day, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.
MONDAY
Our Sunday storm may be slow to depart, which means clouds and a little wrap around moisture may linger for part of the day on Monday. The steadier rain is long gone...but mostly cloudy skies, brisk north to northwest winds gusting to 35 miles per hour, and a few showers or some drizzle may linger through midday. It may be just cold enough for a few late April snowflakes as well in the Poconos, again mostly in the morning. The afternoon looks drier, but the clouds, winds, and cool temperatures will stubbornly remain. Highs will again only be in the low 50s, but the feels like temperatures likely remain in the 30s and 40s given the gusty winds.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day following a couple damp weather days. Sunshine will mix with some clouds through the afternoon as temperatures climb to or just past the 60 degree mark. It's still a cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to where we've been.