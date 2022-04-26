As promised, there were plenty of clouds around on Tuesday. But we also promised you it wouldn't be a washout, with just a few scattered April showers instead. Despite the clouds and occasional raindrops, highs still managed to crack the 60-degree mark, a feat that we likely struggle to do again until Saturday. Once some evening showers clear out, we're mostly dry and rather sunny the rest of the week, with partly sunny skies on Wednesday and abundant sunshine thereafter. Outside of some stray sprinkles or Pocono flurries on Wednesday, our next chance of any rain doesn't arrive until early next week, come next Monday night or more likely Tuesday. So it's a quiet pattern, but as alluded to, a pretty brisk and unseasonably cold pattern for late April. Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the upper 60s, and we'll be 10 to 15 degrees colder than that the rest of the week, with gusty winds adding an extra chill. Nighttime lows will drop close to freezing Wednesday and Thursday nights, with winds preventing even colder temperatures from occurring. More seasonable temps and lighter winds arrive just in time for the weekend, and we'll keep the sunshine as an added bonus.
TONIGHT
Cloudy skies persist through the evening with some scattered showers as well, before a cold front will sweep both the clouds and any raindrops out to sea overnight. Skies clear later tonight, with lows in the low 40s as winds shift from the northwest. Those northwest winds crank up the next few days, and deliver our shot of cold that will wrap up the month of April with.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Let's start with the good news, and that's a fairly quiet and sunny stretch of weather to wrap up the week (and the month) with partly to occasionally mostly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday and even Saturday too. Despite the sunshine though, temperatures will leave a lot to be desired. Our average high for late April should be between 65 and 70 degrees, and we'll only be in the low 50s on Wednesday, then inch up slowly through the 50s the rest of the week. Brisk northwest breezes around 15-25 mph and occasionally gusty will make it feel even cooler. The nights look rather cold as well, with lows in the low to mid 30s and near freezing temperatures for some. While brisk winds will prevent a widespread frost or freeze in all likelihood, those breezes will drive the wind chills below freezing early each morning. Outside of some sprinkles on Wednesday and maybe some Poconos flurries, it's a dry forecast for the rest of the week.
THE WEEKEND
It's always nice when the weekend is the best part of the forecast, and that seems to be the case as April turns into May this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and sunshine mixing with a few afternoon clouds on Sunday, with temperatures moderating back to seasonable levels as well. The mornings will still be a little chilly, but the afternoons warm back into the low 60s on Saturday, then upper 60s on the first day of May on Sunday. Any shower chances will hold off until early next week, most notably on Tuesday.
