We haven’t had too many mostly sunny days so far in 2021, but we chalked one up in the sunny column today. After a cold start to the day with lows around 15 to 20 degrees, abundant sunshine allowed a nice recovery by afternoon, with highs into the low 40s as a week-long warming trend got underway. We’ll keep the mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and continue the warming trend, adding a few degrees onto today’s highs. And while more clouds will mix in with the sunshine Thursday and Friday, it should still be no worse than partly sunny, as highs continue their climb into the upper 40s by Thursday, and perhaps the first 50 degree day of the new year on Friday. A cold front will slide through Friday night, producing nothing more than a few rain showers out ahead of it. Colder air will then slide in for the weekend, but not bitter cold, just a return to seasonably chilly temperatures later Saturday and Sunday. A brisk weekend breeze will add a chill both days, with clouds breaking for some sunshine Saturday, although a few rain and snow showers may linger as the colder air arrives. Sunday should be dry from start to finish, with a mix of clouds and sunshine accompanied by a cold breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should average out partly to mostly clear overnight, and with light winds, another cold night will set up. However, a few patchy clouds may help keep temperatures in the low to mid 20s, not as cold as the teens from last night.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Dry weather remains the rule through the end of the week, until a cold front approaches late Friday into Friday night. As winds shift more from the southwest, our warm up will kick into second gear, as highs climb into the mid 40s on Wednesday, upper 40s on Thursday, and then near 50 degrees by Friday. We’ll sneak in another mostly sunny day on Wednesday, before some intervals of clouds will mix in with the sunshine Thursday and Friday. No showers are expected before Friday evening at the earliest.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday night’s cold front will bring a few rain showers out ahead of it Friday evening and overnight, and then a few rain and snow shower are possible on Saturday as the colder air builds in and an upper level low pivots on through. But nothing significant is expected in terms of rain or snow then or anytime over the next seven days, as we remain free of any big storms or arctic outbreaks. That being said, the weekend will bring a return to reality temperature-wise, as temps return closer to average for mid-January, near 40 degrees on Saturday and into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday, which should bring partly sunny skies with a gusty and chilly breeze.
TRACK THE WEATHER: