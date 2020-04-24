Spring is a fickle season, often a struggle between warm and cool air. And at least recently, the cool air has won out a lot of the time. While there is some warmth in store Saturday...and some sunshine for that matter...it's tucked between two damp days in the lower 50s. Friday's rain is steadiest and heaviest earlier in the day before tapering off late. Sunday's rain brings another soaking and spills right on over into the new week. A welcomed brighter day follows for Tuesday, but the sunshine is fleeting as more unsettled weather unfolds from mid to late week.
FRIDAY
As the song goes, "the sun will come out tomorrow." But in the meantime, a storm lifting through the Virginias before heading offshore brings periods of rain Friday. By afternoon, the occasionally moderate to heavy rain lightens up and taper off from west to east, but not before a widespread soaking of about 1.00". While a lot of the day looks cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s, there could be some breaks of sun sneaking in very late in the day prior to sunset. The clearing and drying trends is more pronounced Friday night with some patches of fog developing and temperatures falling into the low 40s.
SATURDAY
Saturday is the calm between storms, and by default the better and brighter weekend day. Weak high pressure noses in from Canada just enough to deliver a dry day, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon as our next storm approaches. Saturday is one of the few exceptions to the cool rule through early next week, as that morning sun is enough to boost temperatures into the low to mid 60s, a seasonably mild late April day for a change. Enjoy some sun and the relative warmth, as it is fleeting. Another round of rain overspreads the area Saturday night from southwest to northeast.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio Valley reorganizes off the New Jersey and Delaware coast Sunday into Monday, spreading another round of occasional rain and drizzle our way for Saturday night into Sunday. With the low passing either overhead or to our south, the northern mid-Atlantic stays on the cooler side of this storm as well, with highs only in the mid 50s and another 0.50" for many with locally up to 1.00" of rain possible for much of the area.
MONDAY
Our Sunday storm may be slow to depart, which means clouds and a little wrap around moisture may linger for part of the day on Monday. The steadier rain is long gone...but mostly cloudy skies, brisk north to northwest winds, and a few showers or some drizzle may linger through the morning. It may be just cold enough for a few late April snowflakes as well in the Poconos, again mostly in the morning. Highs will again only be in the mid 50s, but the feels like temperatures likely remain in the 40s given the gusty winds.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day following a couple damp weather days. Sunshine will mix with some clouds through the afternoon as temperatures climb to or just past the 60 degree mark. It's still a cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to where we've been.