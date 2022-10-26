Wednesday was day four of gray and gloom, with areas of light rain, fog, and drizzle yet again, especially the first half of the day. As it turns out, it's also the final day of this dreary pattern, as skies will clear out overnight and the sunshine makes a long awaited return to our skies on Thursday. Ironically, it's cooler than we've been the past few days, as we've managed to sneak up close to 70 degrees the last few days, even with the abundant clouds. Highs ease back closer to seasonable levels in the low 60s from Thursday and Friday through the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies all the while. The nights will be colder too, mostly in the mid 30s starting Thursday night. So four dismal days will now be followed by four cool and sunny ones, before clouds and rain chances both rise again early next week. So it's a weather treat for trick-or-treaters Friday and Saturday evenings, but it could be some tricks for candy collecting efforts on Halloween on Monday itself, not to mention for Phillies fans with at least the chance of showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds linger this evening, as may a leftover rain shower in one or two spots. But the trends overnight will be for some welcome drying and clearing, and lowering humidity levels as well. Lows drop to around 50 degrees, still mild for this time of year, but chillier nights do lie ahead.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure finally builds in to wrap up the week, with brighter and drier weather returning. Despite the bluer skies, it will actually be cooler, as occasionally brisk northeast winds send highs back lower to seasonable levels in the low 60s each day. Skies should be mostly sunny on Thursday, and partly sunny Friday, with mostly clear and chillier nights as overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies at least to start on Sunday, with some clouds likely increasing late in the day. Expect highs to remain close to average and in the low 60s both days, with a few showers possible by Sunday night as clouds thicken after the weekend and rain chances increase to start next week.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY INTO TUESDAY
Mother Nature may be up to a few tricks on Halloween, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers becoming more likely, especially later in the day. That may impact Halloween candy collecting efforts Monday evening, not to mention Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. It's too soon to say if it's some steadier rain or just some scattered showers, but it looks unsettled nonetheless. Clouds and shower chances may linger into Tuesday as well.
