Weather Alert

NJZ007-PAZ061-062-051000- /O.EXA.KPHI.FR.Y.0002.191005T0600Z-191005T1300Z/ Warren-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 337 PM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the middle 30s may result in the development of frost, especially in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Warren County in New Jersey. Lehigh County and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2:00 AM until 9:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if it is left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$