We've got the weather on repeat for the next few days. It stays warm and humid, and a few spots will see a shower and storm pop up in the afternoon and evening today and tomorrow.
On Tuesday afternoon and evening, more places will get showers and storms. The crossing of a cold front helps to spark all these storms. Some of these storms will have heavy rain and wind gusts capable of producing wind damage. Keep our weather app handy Tuesday afternoon and evening so you can track the storms with our interactive radar.
Because of the cold front, we get a nice Wednesday. Enjoy a dry and sunny day with no humidity.
The humid weather, along with a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, returns Thursday and stays through the rest of the week.
We're also keeping our eye on Saturday. Just to give you a head's up, the 69 News Weather Team will be watching to see if the leftovers from the hurricanes you've been hearing about stop by our area to bring a cloudy and rainy and humid day. It's too early to pinpoint that, but we'll be watching and will keep you updated all week.
Looking ahead, it won't be as humid or as warm for the first week of September.
TODAY & MONDAY
While most of us stay partly sunny and dry all day, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon for a spot or two. Our highs in the upper 80s will feel like the low 90s because it's so humid.
TONIGHT & MONDAY NIGHT
Just like during the day, most of us stay dry overnight. There will be a spot or two that sees a quick shower or storm. Expect some fog after midnight in a few spots, particularly near fields and in the valleys. Lows end up in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED
A cold front causes a lot of storms--some strong--on Tuesday afternoon and evening. But, we get some relief after the cold front passes. Highs in the low 80s and no humidity will feel pretty good on Wednesday. The humidity and highs in the upper 80s return on Thursday and stay with us through Saturday.
