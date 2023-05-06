They say good things come to those who wait. Well, for those fans of the warmer and sunnier weather, the wait is finally over. For the first time in over a week, our entire area saw an entirely sunny and entirely dry day on Saturday. And high temperatures for many also returned to at or just above 70 degrees, something that hasn’t been seen in two weeks! This weekend will also likely go down as the first time in about a month that the whole weekend is dry. On Sunday, expect sunshine to mix with some afternoon clouds, but it's no worse than partly sunny and it warms up even more, into the mid-70s to wrap up the weekend. A few showers from the west may sneak into areas well west of the Lehigh Valley late in the day, but it’s likely not until Sunday evening and overnight that more of the region has a little better chance to see some showers. Monday also looks partly sunny, seasonably warm, and dry with those mid-70s back for an encore. Tuesday initially looked like our best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air may keep most of that rain to our south. We'll leave some clouds and cooler 60s in for Tuesday and the chance of a few showers, then it's dry the rest of the week. After a bonus cool day Wednesday, we'll bounce right back into the 70s to wrap up next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clear to partly cloudy skies should be the rule overnight, with the recently full moon (it was full Friday night) lighting the way throughout the night. Lows will be in the comfortably cool low-40s with a light and variable wind and high pressure in charge.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It warms up even more on Sunday, into the mid-70s by afternoon, as sunshine will mix with some increasing afternoon clouds. A weak disturbance looks to bring a few scattered showers our way mainly Sunday evening and overnight, but a few of those showers may be able to reach areas closer to interstate 81 as early as late afternoon. Bottom line…most of the daytime hours Sunday should be dry and nice for outdoor activities. Despite a few showers Sunday night, Monday should be a repeat of Sunday's partly sunny skies and mid-70s for afternoon highs.
TUESDAY
Tuesday initially looked like our best chances for rain for the week, and while it still looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s, a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. We'll leave a shower in the forecast for now and watch to see if the trend continues, so definitely look for cooler 60s but possibly not that wet or even a mostly dry day with a little more sunshine if the trend continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a good deal of sunshine and cooler upper-60s lingering on Wednesday, then a nice temperature recovery back into the mid-70s to wrap up the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: