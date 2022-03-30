After Monday's record cold and snow squalls, the cold has been easing its grip over the last few days, albeit very slowly. A warm front that slid through the area on Wednesday will provided a much needed boost with the warming process by Thursday, if only for one day. Out ahead of that warm front, there were a few midday rain and snow showers today. Behind that front, temperatures will soar to around 70 degrees by Thursday, but the warmth will come with a price. We'll have to dodge some showers on Thursday, face some warm but gusty breezes, and run the risk of a few gusty thunderstorms later in the day. Unfortunately, it's one and done for the warmth, as temperatures ease back to seasonable levels in the mid 50s to start April on Friday. April will begin much quieter compared to our raucous end to March, with a mix of clouds, some sun, brisk winds, and steady temperatures not far from our early spring average through the weekend and into early next week.
TONIGHT
Since the warm front is through, we're finally kicking our warm up into higher gear over the next 24 hours. As a result, tonight won't be nearly as cold as the last few nights have been. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s the first part of the night, then temperatures actually rise into the 40s after midnight as the warmth starts to make its presence felt.
THURSDAY
It's been a wild march with lots of temperature swings, so it's fitting that we end the month with one as well. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees come Thursday afternoon, thanks to a stiff but warm south to southwest wind around 15-25mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and some showers are possible at any point during the day, but it certainly won't rain all day or be a washout. Come later in the day, some stronger thunderstorms are possible, and there is the slight chance for some severe weather. Gusty wind and heavy rain are the primary threat from any severe storm, but some isolated hail or a brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall amounts will vary depending on where the strongest storms hit, but up to 1 inch of rain is possible in any heavy downpours. The risk for strong storms continues into Thursday evening, before a cold front sweeps that risk away and showers and storms come to an end overnight.
FRIDAY
April begins with some quieter weather, no foolin'. But it's back to seasonable temps in the mid 50s for Friday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A spotty shower may linger, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, but most of the day is dry. Brisk winds will linger as well, with a west to northwest breeze around 15-25 mph helping to usher in the cooler (but not cold) air.
THIS WEEKEND
