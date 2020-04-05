They say old habits die hard, and the same is true in the world of weather. The first few days of April have been mostly cloudy ones, with only one sunny day tucked in between. That's how the week ahead looks, too, with Monday standing alone as the brightest day of the week. But while the cloudy weather habit is a tough one to break, we'll also develop a new habit moving forward, one that will make those clouds a little easier on the eyes. Each of the next 5 days, highs will start with a "6." It's not until the last of a series of fronts moves through on Thursday that a brisk, northwest wind brings back the more seasonable 50s to round out the week Friday.
SUNDAY
A cold front is on the move bringing a spotty shower into the weather conversation in the afternoon and evening. Ahead of that front, a southwesterly wind will boost temperatures into the upper 60s, a solid 10-degrees above normal for this time of year. That's despite only a few breaks of blue sky as clouds continue to win out over sunshine. Our front will push offshore after midnight, allowing skies to clear ahead of a sunny start to the traditional work-week Monday.
MONDAY
It's never easy calling a Monday the best day of the week, but a bubble of high pressure building in for the day leaves us no choice. Baby blue skies will make a brief comeback as high temperatures climb through the 60s for the second straight day. Normally a northerly wind behind a front would make for a somewhat cooler day, but spring sunshine is strong, and the ground isn't all that wet. So it's possible Monday gets a touch warmer than Sunday as highs flirt with the 70-degree mark in spots.
TUESDAY
Our next front, a warm front this time around, will be lifting our way from the south and west Tuesday. As a wave of moisture rides along the boundary, skies will adopt more clouds and even a few showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. The day still looks more dry than wet with highs once again landing in the middle 60s, depending on the progress of that boundary. It's possible those highs don't happen until very late in the day, or in the evening, if the front takes a little longer to get moving.
WEDNESDAY
In the warm sector of a system, showers will be possible at any point in time on Wednesday. Skies will favor clouds over sunshine with highs once again pushing past the 60-degree mark.
LATE WEEK
A strong cold front will slide across the area Thursday with showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms followed by a drier and windier Good Friday. Highs will hit the lower 60s for one final day Thursday before easing back into the middle 50s Friday and through Easter Weekend as brisk northwest winds usher in cooler air. Overnight temperatures will feel cooler, too, as they dip into the middle and upper 30s starting Friday night.