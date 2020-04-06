They say old habits die hard, and the same is true in the world of weather. The first few days of April have been mostly cloudy ones, with only one truly sunny day tucked in between last Thursday. That's how the week ahead looks, too, with Monday standing alone as the brightest day of the week. But while the cloudy weather habit is a tough one to break, we also developed a new habit over the weekend, one that makes those clouds a little easier on the eyes. Each of the next 5 days, highs will start with a "6." It's not until the last of a series of fronts moves through on Thursday that a brisk, northwest wind brings back the more seasonable 50s to round out the week Friday heading into Easter Weekend.
MONDAY
It's never easy calling a Monday the best day of the week, but a bubble of high pressure building in for the day leaves us no other choice. Baby blue skies will make a brief comeback as high temperatures climb through the 60s for the second straight day. Normally a northerly wind behind a front would make for a somewhat cooler day, but spring sunshine is strong, and the ground isn't all that wet. So it's possible Monday gets almost as warm as Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Plan on an uptick in clouds overnight as lows fall into the lower 40s. Tucked in between now and then, a bright moon comes up in the eastern sky at dinnertime. It's technically a supermoon Tuesday evening, when the full moon coincides with perigee, the moon's closest point to Earth.
TUESDAY
Our next front, a warm front this time around, is lurking to our south and west Tuesday. As a wave of moisture rides along the boundary, skies will adopt more clouds and even a few showers, especially during the afternoon and at night, and especially the closer to the Mason Dixon Line you get. The day still looks more dry than wet with highs once again landing in the 60s, though probably the lower to middle 60s this time around, depending on the progress of that boundary.
WEDNESDAY
In the warm sector of a system, showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible at any point in time on Wednesday. Skies will favor more clouds than sunshine, though some sunny breaks may win out later in the day, with highs once again pushing past the 60-degree mark--perhaps close to 70 degrees in spots.
LATE WEEK
A strong cold front will slide across the area Thursday with some gusty showers and a couple rumbles of thunder, followed by a drier and windier Good Friday. Highs will hit 60 degrees for one final day Thursday before easing back into the middle 50s Friday and through Easter Weekend as brisk northwest winds usher in cooler air. Overnight temperatures will feel cooler, too, as they dip into the middle and upper 30s starting Friday night.