We wrapped up the week with some nice mid-spring weather on Friday, complete with a clear and cool start, a partly sunny and seasonably mild finish, and a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon but an otherwise mostly dry day. If you liked Friday’s weather, then you’ll also like the rinse and repeat forecast that we have for you for both Saturday and Sunday. The next few days remain mainly dry with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s, close to average for this time of year. Outside of a pop-up shower or two each afternoon, the weather is dry and pleasant. And the showers will be scattered and short-lived, so it won’t rain everywhere and even in spots where it does, any rain won’t last. The largely quiet pattern remains in place next week, with no chances of steady rain, as much as we increasingly could use some. A mix of sun and clouds will be the rule through most of the week with temperatures inching higher into the 70s, and nothing more than a scattered shower or thunderstorm here or there.
TONIGHT
Some patchy evening clouds and perhaps a shower or sprinkle in a few spots will all diminish and fizzle after sunset, leading to a partly to mostly clear night with comfortably cool lows in the mid 40s, not quite as chilly as many other nights have been this week.
THIS WEEKEND
A large dome of surface high pressure originating across the Great Lakes will slowly build eastward through the weekend keeping our weather relatively calm with a continued decent amount of sunshine. The one catch however is that some weak upper-level ripples of energy will track from west to east through the region through the period leading to slight chances for a pop-up afternoon and early evening shower or even a stray thunderstorm. Most of the time over the next several days will remain dry with the mornings featuring hardly a cloud in sight, then clouds bubbling up during the afternoons courtesy of the daytime heating. Like the past few days, highs will reach the low 70s, with overnight lows inching up as well into the upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure over the Northeast will slide off the coast, but still largely control our weather through the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm on the back side of that high by midweek, especially when winds turn from the southwest. That high will largely keep the best rain chances to our south and west, but a spotty shower or perhaps a thunderstorm may sneak in. Like the weekend, most of the time looks dry with low 70s expected on Monday, mid 70s by Tuesday, and perhaps some upper 70s starting Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Thursday looks quite warm and perhaps Friday too, although we’ll have to watch for a back door front to sneak down from New England late in the week, cooling us off significantly if it makes it this far south. The partly sunny and mostly dry weather persists, with the best rain chances well off to our west and south but perhaps a stray shower or storm here locally.
