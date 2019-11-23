TODAY: Chilly with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High: 47
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain much of the time; some of it heavy. Low: 35
TOMORROW: Leftover rain in the morning and midday, then clouds break for some sun; becoming windy. High: 45 Low: 33
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PIKE, CARBON, AND MONROE COUNTIES FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM SUNDAY
As far as weekend forecasts go, this one could be a lot worse. While a steady and occasionally heavy rain is a sure thing, it's also a mainly Saturday night thing, leaving most of Saturday and a lot of Sunday dry. While there's no real cold air behind our weekend storm, winds will have the final say as they pick up during the second half of the weekend.
Saturday will start with some cold sunshine and lighter winds with an area of high pressure overhead, then clouds increase throughout the day as that area of high pressure slides off the coast. The day will be cool and mostly dry making it the better of the two weekend days, with highs into the middle to upper 40s by afternoon. Rain will spill across the Mason-Dixon Line after dark and linger like a lullaby through the overnight hours.
The wettest part of the weekend will be later Saturday night as low pressure tracks just to the south. A widespread soaking is expected, but not enough to cause any flooding concerns with rainfall totals expected to be around 0.50” to 1.00” from the event. Rain will taper to some lingering showers Sunday morning, which will first end in Pennsylvania and last in New Jersey, likely by midday to early afternoon. Some sunshine will sneak in from west to east for the second half of Sunday, accompanied by some blustery northwest winds behind our departing storm. Despite the rain’s departure, it’s another chilly late November day with highs only in the middle 40s and that brisk wind making it feel a bit colder still.
The sun returns in full force Monday and Tuesday, and the weather looks great for those getting an early start on holiday travel. In fact, Mother Nature will throw in a warming trend as an added bonus, with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Monday followed by a jump to 55 to 60 degrees for Tuesday. Wednesday looks just as warm, but also quite breezy with stiff southwest winds ramping up ahead of a storm that should stay well to our northwest in the Great Lakes.
Most of Wednesday's rain should remain to our northwest with only a few showers likely for the big travel day. An entirely dry Wednesday won't be totally out of the question, to be honest. Perhaps the bigger impact from the midweek storm will be the cold Turkey Day that follows...
While partial sunshine and dry conditions will be on the table for Thanksgiving, strong north to northwest winds will usher in a chill for the holiday. Windswept highs in the 40s will feel more like freezing. Cold? Yes. But remember last Thanksgiving saw highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. So it’s an improvement, right? That’s something else to be thankful for.