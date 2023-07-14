TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, humid with skies turning out partly cloudy late. Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. There might be a stray PM shower or thunderstorm but much of the day looks dry. High: 88
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Low: 71
It was a little cooler on Friday thanks to a cold front that has slowly tracked across the region over the last 24 hours. High temperatures fell back mostly into the mid and upper 80s on Friday, but it was also still quite humid under partly sunny skies. And no surprises given the pattern we've been in now for some time, if it's a humid day, there's bound to be some showers and storms around, and sure enough, we saw scattered activity fire up progressing through the afternoon thanks to the aforementioned cold front still across the region. Scattered showers and storms will remain this evening but eventually things quiet down overnight and the weekend looks to start mainly dry. Now sticky and stormy have been the common weather themes ever since summer began, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon, right through next week. Granted there will be a couple days thrown in there where not much is going on. So chances for showers and thunderstorms will go back up Saturday night into Sunday, and pop up again on Tuesday. Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday look to be our best bets at staying thunderstorm-free. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with continued high humidity in general, though we might see a return to slightly more comfortable humidity values on Monday and Wednesday. And going back to the high temperatures…an occasional flirtation with 90 degrees is possible here and there, most likely on Monday. Muggy overnight lows won't stray too far from the 70-degree mark as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Thanks to a cold front from yesterday still lingering across the region early on this evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, though not everyone likely gets in on the activity. A few storms could contain gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours, however no organized severe weather is expected at this time. Things will dry out and clear out a bit later tonight, certainly after midnight. It will be mild and muggy with overnight lows only dropping down into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Some patchy fog will be possible late, mainly for locations that received some rainfall earlier Friday.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better weekend day, with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will still be very warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s, and while an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, most locations likely stay dry, at least during the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances then look to steadily rise Saturday night into Sunday, likely the wetter half of the weekend.
SUNDAY
First off, this Sunday will NOT be a repeat of last Sunday's flash flooding. However, for the second straight week, Sunday will bring the highest chances for some scattered showers and storms, with a round or two moving through Saturday night and another round or two possible during the day on Sunday. It won't rain all day, but some heavy downpours remain possible given the continued high humidity. With more clouds and higher rain chances, highs will ease a bit lower back into the low 80s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We can likely sneak in a dry Monday and rule out any thunderstorms, which means more sunshine and likely our best chance of hitting 90 degrees for this forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and likely an entirely dry day, all-be-it, a hot start to the week too. But there is a brief glimmer of hope in that some model guidance as of late is suggesting dew points drop into the lower 60s, or even high 50s, for Monday, which would feel better compared to what it's been like. A cold front should bring another increased chance of a few showers and storms during the PM hours Tuesday as high temperatures remain very warm in the upper 80s. Another brief return to more comfortable humidity values looks to settle in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and actually fairly pleasant high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: