Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-012-NJZ001-007>010-012>019-PAZ054-055-060>062-070- 071-101>106-041800- /O.EXT.KPHI.FG.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-200104T1800Z/ New Castle-Cecil-Kent MD-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset- Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Chestertown, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 1020 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities one quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Pennsylvania, much of New Jersey, northern Delaware, and northeastern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Limited visibilities will make travel very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$