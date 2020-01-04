TODAY: Mild with areas of fog and drizzle, then some brightening. High: 53
TONIGHT: An evening shower, then turning breezy and colder with clouds breaking; a flurry north. Low: 33
SUNDAY: Windy and chilly with intervals of clouds and sunshine; morning flurries north and a snow shower at night. High: 42 Low: 30
The shortened work and school week ended the same way it began, with damp and dreary weather courtesy of some periods of light rain and drizzle. Friday was by no means a washout, and even with abundant clouds and some occasional raindrops, it was still a milder than average early January day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast into the start of the first weekend of 2020, with a still mild but damp Saturday followed by some drier but also cooler and windy weather come Sunday. While there’s still no arctic blasts or winter storm threats in the forecast over the next seven days, temperatures will return closer to seasonable levels for a few days for the middle of next week, and there could be a little rain and snow mix for some of us later Tuesday. A quick return to near 50-degree warmth follows by this time next week.
SATURDAY
Cloudy skies will dominate over the next 24 hours, but it doesn’t look quite as wet as it once did as we should escape most of the steadier and heavier rain. That being said, still expect a few periods of light rain and drizzle with a little fog during the first half of Saturday, tapering to a couple of showers for the second prat of the day. Temperatures inch up into the low 50s on Saturday despite the day's dreary look, at least initially. A few bright spots or breaks in the clouds are possible by afternoon, which looks more dry than wet at this point. Rainfall totals look fairly light and have come down from initial estimates, with rain through Saturday likely only totaling 0.10” to 0.25” at most.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
As our storm departs, clouds will begin to break Saturday night and Sunday should feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Winds begin to ramp up behind our storm, with northwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour overnight and a bit stronger still on Sunday, when winds may gust as high as 30 to 40 miles-per-hour. Those brisk breezes will usher in some cooler but not necessarily colder air, with Sunday’s highs down in the low 40s. That’s closer to but still a bit above our average high for early January, which should be in the mid 30s. Of course, those winds will add an extra chill, driving wind chills down closer to freezing throughout the day. A few flurries are possible Saturday night as our storm exits, and then a few snow showers are possible Sunday night as a weak disturbance passes by to our north.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The new week will begin with a mix of clouds and sunshine, a still rather brisk west to northwest breeze, and above average highs in the mid 40s on Monday. Then, a fast moving system will deliver a period of rain and snow for most of us Tuesday afternoon and evening. Given the marginal cold air with highs either side of 40 degrees on Tuesday, that would favor snow in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, rain for many south and east, and a little wintry mix in between. Given the fast movement of this system and the lack of deep cold air, accumulations would likely be light, perhaps several inches, and mostly points north and west of Interstate 78 in the higher elevations, at least the way things look right now.
LATER NEXT WEEK
After a pair of seasonably cold and mainly dry days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 30s for a change, more warmth is expected ahead of our next storm by Friday into Saturday. Given a warming trend will precede our next system, it looks to be mainly rain like most storms so far this season, as highs make a run at 50 degrees by the end of the week.