TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62
TONIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 45
SUNDAY: Not as cool with more clouds than sun; a shower or two, mainly in the afternoon and at night. High: 70 Low: 60
NO WATCHES OR WARNINGS IN EFFECT
Mother Nature gave us an excuse to sleep in Saturday. After a windswept Friday, the breeze finally backed off and allowed temperatures to plunge after dark. Morning lows dipped into the 30s in the Lehigh Valley while many spots in the Poconos and northern New Jersey found themselves in the freezer. Frost formed on blades of grass and perhaps even some windshields for the first time in quite some time, going back to late April.
But just like that, temperatures bounced-back, springing into the 50s before lunch. Abundant sunshine did the trick, the same thing that will help rid our leaves of chlorophyll and bring out those colors instead. While the lower 60s are still a solid 5° below average for early October, it's not the kind of afternoon to absorb any complaints.
As the area of high pressure responsible for a lovely, but cool, start to our weekend shifts farther east, it will open the door for an approaching warm front. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few showers or drizzle developing, especially by Sunday afternoon and night. There will otherwise be more clouds than sunshine Sunday along with a more southerly wind. This will bring highs closer to 70° and keep lows closer to 60° at night.
A cold front is on the move come Monday, and as day turns into night, spotty showers will transition into a steadier rain. The northern mid-Atlantic will spend the majority of Monday in the "warm sector" of the system, tucked between that warm and cold front. As such, temperatures will continue their upward trend, eventually peaking in the middle 70s Monday afternoon. That's roughly 5° to 10° above normal.
The front will clear to coast Tuesday morning with some leftover showers early and sunshine returning thereafter as an area of high pressure builds overhead. This high may be strong enough to suppress any rain until a weak cold front moves through next weekend, but a little piece of energy may have enough "oomph" to bring some rain to the table Wednesday. Something to watch over the next couple of days.