Weather in a word today: changeable. And that applies to the seasons too, as summer turns into fall this evening, specifically at 9:03pm.
A strong cold front will deliver a midday line of showers, along with a few heavy and gusty downpours either side of lunch time. Winds will pick up and deliver some increasingly cooler air over the next 24 hours, as we go from highs around 80° yesterday to 70° today to not much better than 60° highs come Friday.
It's not too often Mother Nature is perfectly in sync with the calendar, but this year they are, as fall will arrive right on time.
The first full day of fall on Friday will feel more like late October, with brisk winds making it feel cooler than it already is and highs only in the low 60s despite plenty of sunshine.
The chill will ease a bit over the weekend, which starts dry on Saturday and may end with a few showers later Sunday.
The cool and mostly dry pattern continues next week, although a few scattered showers may linger into Monday or Tuesday. The tropics remain active, but there's no imminent threat to the U.S. East Coast, outside of heavy surf and rip currents from offshore Hurricane Fiona.
THURSDAY
The winds of change will sweep summer away and usher in fall later today, as a strong cold front brings a changeable day weather-wise.
Look for skies to become mostly cloudy early this morning, with a few scattered showers then a midday squall line sweeping across the area from west to east from late morning to early afternoon.
A quick shot of rain and some brief downpours and gusty winds may accompany the squall line, then some sun may break out later in the day as northwest winds kick up behind our front.
All the while, temperatures likely remain steady in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, with even cooler air poised to move in overnight.
THURSDAY NIGHT
Skies will trend mostly clear overnight, but it will remain windy and some brisk northwest winds (15-25mph with gusts to 30-35mph) will usher in some fairly cool air, with lows into the mid 40s. While it's a bit early for the phrase "wind chill", a few feels like temperatures may dip into the upper 30s overnight into early Friday morning.
FRIDAY
The first full day of fall will feel like the middle of autumn, with highs only in the low 60s despite partly to mostly sunny skies. A blustery northwest breeze that will gust from 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 50s throughout the day, a big drop from how we started the week.
It will feel more like late October than mid-September, but it will be bright and dry despite the brisk and blustery weather. Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight as winds thankfully diminish a bit.
SATURDAY
With less wind on Saturday, it will be a better day than Friday, albeit still a bit cool for this time of year. Highs will still only reach the upper 60s, after starting the day deep down in the low to mid 40s. But it will be a fine early fall day, and likely the better of the two weekend days as well. A lighter but still noticeable westerly breeze will average around 10mph.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry, our next cold approaches late Sunday into early Monday, and with it, clouds will increase and there could be a few rain showers from Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Rainfall amounts look light and scattered, but there will likely be at least some raindrops around before the weekend is out.
The chill we ended the previous week with will ease just a bit, with highs back up around 70-75 degrees come Sunday and Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive and stick around most of next week, with highs mostly in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s, both cooler than average for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds.
There could be a spotty shower or two Tuesday, then mainly dry weather will follow the rest of the week.
We'll be watching a potential tropical system into the Gulf of Mexico next week, but it's still way too early to discern where any remnant moisture from this system may track.
TRACK THE WEATHER: