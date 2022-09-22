We countdown the final few hours of summer today as the fall equinox gets set to arrive at 9:03pm this evening. And right on cue, the change in seasons also comes with a drastic change in our weather as a mid fall-like airmass starts to settle into the region. We tracked a strong cold front moving across the region Thursday morning bringing with it scattered showers and perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder along with some gusty winds. High temperatures in the low 70s were actually seen before lunchtime in many locations just before the rain set in. By mid to late afternoon, the rain was moving away and off the coast along with our cold front as clouds started to give way to sunshine. Winds will now pick up and deliver some increasingly cooler air over the next 24 hours, as we go from highs around 80° Wednesday to not much better than 60° highs come Friday. It's not too often Mother Nature is perfectly in sync with the calendar, but this year they are, as fall will arrive right on time. The first full day of fall on Friday will feel more like late October, with brisk winds making it feel cooler than it already is and highs only in the low 60s despite plenty of sunshine. The chill will ease a bit over the weekend, which starts dry on Saturday, but looks to end with a few showers later Sunday. The cool and mostly dry pattern continues next week, although a few scattered showers may linger into Monday and Tuesday. The tropics remain active, but there's no imminent threat to the U.S. East Coast, outside of heavy surf and rip currents from offshore Hurricane Fiona.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Look for skies to turn out partly cloudy tonight for most locations as some much drier air builds in behind our cold front. A cool northerly flow streaming down across Lake Ontario in combination with some upper level energy may help spark some lake effect sprinkles/showers that could work down into at least the Poconos, but other than that, we will be dry tonight. It will remain windy, and some brisk northwest winds (15-25mph with gusts to 30-35mph) will usher in some fairly cool air, with lows into the mid 40s. While it's a bit early for the phrase "wind chill", a few feels like temperatures may dip into the upper 30s overnight into early Friday morning.
FRIDAY
The first full day of fall will feel like the middle of autumn, with highs only in the low 60s despite Mostly sunny skies. A few clouds may very well start our Friday, but by midday through the afternoon, it may very well be a case where the sky is perfectly blue with not a cloud in sight. A blustery northwest breeze that will gust from 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 50s throughout the day, a big drop from how we started the week. It will feel more like late October than mid-September, but it will be bright and dry despite the brisk and blustery weather. Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight as winds thankfully diminish a bit.
SATURDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Saturday leading to much less wind compared to Friday. With less wind, it will be a better day than Friday, albeit still a bit cool for this time of year. Highs will still only reach the upper 60s, after starting the day deep down in the low to mid 40s. But it will be a fine early fall day, and likely the better of the two weekend days as well. A lighter but still noticeable westerly breeze will average around 10mph.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry, our next cold front approaches late Sunday into early Monday, and with it, clouds will increase and there could be a few rain showers from mainly Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rainfall amounts look light and scattered, but there will likely be at least some raindrops around before the weekend is out. The chill we ended the previous week with will ease just a bit, with highs back up around 70-75 degrees come Sunday and Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive and stick around most of next week, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s, both cooler than average for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a spotty shower or two Tuesday, then mainly dry weather will follow the rest of the week. We'll be watching a potential tropical system, likely in the Gulf of Mexico next week, but it's still way too early to discern where any remnant moisture from this system may track. Stay tuned!
