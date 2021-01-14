In case you’re counting, today was our eleventh straight day of dry weather since some rain and snow last fell a few Sundays ago (January 3rd). And it was also the warmest day of the stretch as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s as morning clouds gave way to increasing afternoon sunshine. In addition to the dry weather all week, we’ve had a nice break from the brisk weather, with light winds the rule throughout the week, at least so far. We’ll sneak in one more dry day to this stretch on Friday, then that streak finally comes to an end Friday night with a period of rain overnight, which may mix with wet snow before ending before sunrise Saturday morning in the Poconos. Then it turns breezy and cooler this weekend, but still really not that cold for mid-January, with weekend highs in the low 40s, although brisk westerly breezes both days will make it feel a bit colder than it actually is, especially compared to the last few days. Outside of a lingering rain or snow shower Saturday, most of the weekend is dry, with Sunday the sunnier of the two weekend days. Temperatures continue to ease towards seasonably colder levels in the 30s most of next week, although it looks mostly dry with just a few scattered snow showers from time to time for good measure.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows mostly in the upper 20s much like the last few nights. Winds will be light, so don’t expect much of an additional wind chill.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for much of the day, but some breaks of sun from time to time will still help send highs into the mid 40s. As a cold front approaches overnight, a bit of rain is expected for most of the area with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well after midnight across the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A few rain showers may sneak in very late Friday, but most of the activity holds off until after dark. While a decent soaking is expected with rainfall totals around 0.50” to 0.75”, likely highest the farther east and closer to the coast you travel, no flooding is expected given the dry weather over the past week-and-a-half.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front on Saturday, it's a breezy and colder day with highs back in the low to mid 40s. While that is actually not much different from Friday’s highs, a stiff breeze will be picking up in the wake of our departing storm system making it feel more like it’s several degrees into the 30s. Expect plenty of clouds, some sunshine, and a few lingering rain and snow showers, mainly early in the day but perhaps one or two in the evening as well. Brisk winds will linger into Sunday, but it's a partly sunny and dry day overall with highs topping out around or just above 40 degrees. Again, with a stiff breeze factored in, it will feel more like it’s down into the 30s.
MONDAY
Yet another weak upper level disturbance is expected to track through at the start of the new week bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies. While not much moisture is expected to accompany this weak system, a few flurries or a snow shower can’t entirely be ruled out. Highs Monday should get slightly cooler compared to the weekend falling into the upper 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: