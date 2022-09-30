Hurricane Ian will make landfall this afternoon in South Carolina on Friday as a category 1 storm. It will weaken as it moves inland through the Carolinas, but some of Ian's leftover moisture will make it into our backyard over the weekend. We'll sneak in one more cool and dry day on Friday, although clouds should steadily thicken as the day progresses. Then a round of steadier rain should lift from south to north through the area later Friday night into Saturday morning. After that initial round, it will then be a battle between cool and dry high pressure to our north and Ian's leftover low pressure and its rain to our south. Expect plenty of clouds Saturday through Tuesday, with a brisk onshore breeze (10-15mph gusting to 25mph for most, but windier with gusts in the 30s along the shore), and at least some occasional rain or rain showers. As a rule, it will be drier or less wet across Northeast PA and North Jersey, and wetter and windier the closer to the NJ and DE beaches you travel. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly then, with the highest totals (1-2") closer to the shore, and a sharp drop off towards the Interstate 80 corridor on north. Drier weather returns the second half of next week, but the cooler pattern continues indefinitely.
FRIDAY
This will be the last guaranteed dry day for a little while, with thickening clouds. It will be another cool day in what has been a string of them since fall began last week, with highs again in the mid 60s. Rain will push up from Maryland and Virginia and into Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania from south to north later Friday night. Most high school football games will remain dry as the rain remains just to the south.
SATURDAY
Right now, it looks like an initial round of steadier rain is most likely to be across our area later Friday night into Saturday morning, before lifting off to the northeast. There's a chance Saturday afternoon ends up mostly dry, or at least less wet with just some scattered showers. It will be a mainly cloudy, cool, and brisk day regardless, with highs only in the low 60s and a northeast breeze around 10mph gusting at times to 20mph. It will likely be wetter and breezier closer to the coast.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
There's continues to be some uncertainty in the forecast for this three day stretch, with the shore having the best chance of the wettest and breeziest weather, and areas in the Poconos likely the driest or least wet. But for everyone, it's likely a string of mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk days with at least the chance of some showers or some rain, but it doesn't look like it will rain all or even most of the time, especially the farther north you travel. Highs will remain in the mid 60s, continued cool for early October.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As Ian's leftovers finally depart the second half of next week, we're looking brighter and drier come Wednesday and Thursday with sunnier skies returning. A late week cold front likely won't have much moisture to work with, but will send in a reinforcing shot of cool air. Expect highs to remain mostly in the 60s, as they have throughout the fall so far.