Weather Alert

NJC019-041-PAC011-017-077-089-091-095-101-302130- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0305.201130T2043Z-201130T2130Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 343 PM EST Mon Nov 30 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EST. * At 343 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zionsville to Ambler, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Philadelphia, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Lansdale, Forks, East Norriton, Emmaus, Northampton, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Wilson, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Washington, Ambler and Hellertown. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 334 and 342. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 57. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 54 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 305 and 310. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for northwestern New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4074 7483 4071 7475 4003 7521 4047 7565 4103 7528 TIME...MOT...LOC 2043Z 197DEG 62KT 4048 7557 4016 7525 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH $$