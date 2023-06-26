The sticky and stormy pattern continues, as the next two days will likely see the most widespread showers and thunderstorms of this lengthy unsettled stretch of weather.
In fact, there is the chance for some potentially strong to severe storms later Monday, especially from the Lehigh Valley points south and east.
Thunderstorm chances will diminish but linger into Wednesday, then we may finally have a pair of mainly or entirely dry days to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday, before shower and storm chances return for next weekend.
After some very humid weather to start the week and fuel the widespread thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, humidity levels may ease just a bit lower the second half of the week.
Temperature-wise, we'll remain a little below our average high for late June (mid 80s) and mostly see upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday and Tuesday will be the most active days of this unsettled stretch of weather, with the most widespread showers and thunderstorms in terms of areal coverage.
Later Monday will possibly be active in terms of severe storms.
Expect mostly cloudy skies and high humidity both days, with warmer low to mid 80s on Monday, then not as warm mid to upper 70s Tuesday.
Each morning may have a few garden-variety (a.k.a. not that intense) showers and a thunderstorm, but it's the afternoons and evenings that could be rather active with widespread storms, some severe, with Monday bringing a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.
Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible, in addition to locally heavy downpours and some localized flooding.
WEDNESDAY
The wettest weather will be behind us as a cold front slowly pushes through, but it won't push through fast enough to entirely spare us of an additional thunderstorm threat on Wednesday.
The day looks drier overall than the previous few, but a few pop-up showers or an afternoon thunderstorm, albeit more scattered stuff, is possible Wednesday, especially the second half of the day.
Higher humidity and cooler than average highs in the upper 70s will remain.
LATER THIS WEEK
Summer will be more than a week old later this week, and we will have yet had a sunny, warm, and entirely dry summer day so far this young season.
Thursday and even more so Friday will be our opportunities, as thunderstorm chances may return as soon as the first weekend of July next weekend.
There's just a small thundershower chance on Thursday, mostly north and east of the Lehigh Valley, and then Friday should be warm, dry, and sunny with highs in the low 80s.
There's still no sustained hot or dry weather in our forecast through early July.
TRACK THE WEATHER: