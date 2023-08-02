We're currently amidst the nicest, quietest, and comfiest stretch of weather we've seen all summer, as today was the fourth straight day of some sun-tastic mid-summer weather with abundant sunshine and highs around 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity Now while it's true that all good things must come to an end and that end comes over the next few days with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and especially Friday, it's also true that this sun-sational weather will be back for a timely encore this weekend. Thursday is mostly dry, with just a spotty shower or afternoon thunderstorm, especially for areas north of I-78. The better chance for area-wide showers and thunderstorms would be Friday into early Friday night. A cold front will sweep any storms away in time for what should be a stellar first weekend of August, before higher humidity and daily shower and storm chances return for most of next week. There's no hot weather (90°+ heat) in sight over the next 7-10 days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll keep the string of comfortably cool nights going, with partly cloudy skies expected overnight and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. While still very comfortable by mid-summer standards, it won't be quite as cool as Tuesday night, which saw some 40s in the Poconos and lows near 50 degrees into the Lehigh Valley as well. Allentown saw a low of 51°, just two degrees shy of the record low for the date (49° set in 1947).
THURSDAY
Most of Thursday will still be dry and fairly comfortable, but the humidity will begin to tick up from the refreshingly comfortable levels we've been at all week to something slightly more humid, especially later Thursday into Friday. Expect some sunshine, but there will be more clouds than we've seen the last few days, as well as the chance of an afternoon or evening shower or storm, albeit spotty. Highs will run from 80-85 degrees, seasonably warm for early August with still tolerable humidity levels. With the dew points inching up into Thursday night as well, expect a milder night with lows mostly around 60-65 degrees come Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Friday remains our best chance of some scattered showers and storms to be a bit more widespread across the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. Coincidentally, it will be the only sticky day of the week, with the higher humidity fueling the shower and thunderstorm threat. Highs will around 80 degrees, held back a bit by more clouds and higher rain chances, although some hazy sun can certainly pop out at times. While anyone is fair game for thunderstorms, areas from the Lehigh Valley north may be a little more primed for stronger and more widespread storms. Any storms Friday evening should slide southeast and/or weaken overnight as a cold front slides through, in time to allow for a great weekend of weather.
THIS WEEKEND
If you liked the dry and comfy sunshine we've had all week, and what's not to like, you'll love what the first weekend of August has in store. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s and a return of the comfy humidity levels. Lows will dip back into the upper 50s at night, more great mid-summer sleeping weather.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Rain chances and humidity levels will be on the rise next week, but not our high temps, which will remain in the low 80s. But it will be stickier with more clouds, some hazy sun, and the better chance of a few showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. However, no washouts are currently expected.
