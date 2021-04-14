On the plus side, we enjoyed another seasonably mild spring day, as highs returned to the low to mid 60s again on Wednesday. The down side was that after a little morning sunshine, skies trended mostly cloudy and a few passing rain showers slid through in the afternoon. As promised, a good chunk of the day was dry. Initially, it looked like we wouldn’t be able to make that same claim for Thursday and Friday, as an early spring coastal low is forecast to develop and spread some cloudier, cooler, and wetter weather throughout the Northeast. And while that storm will still develop, the idea of keeping the steadier rain farther to our east continues to trend for a second straight day. So while New England and New York bear the brunt of the chill, rain, and mountain snow, we’ll see some cloudier intervals and a few showers from time to time, but nothing more. So the trend is less gloomy and less wet, although still noticeably cooler over the next few days, followed by a return to more seasonable temperatures come the weekend. Saturday gets the nod as the better and brighter weekend day, with more clouds and perhaps a shower or two possible by Sunday.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies to persist through the overnight hours along with a few rain showers, with more widespread showers the farther south you travel. Areas along and south of the mainline PA turnpike (I-76) in Pennsylvania and I-195 in New Jersey have the best chance for seeing some light rain or rain showers overnight. It will be a fairly mild night with lows not far from 50 degrees.
THURSDAY
Low pressure will develop as expected off the Mid-Atlantic coast, but the pieces will come together too far to our east and therefore that’s where the steadiest rain will remain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some pockets of rain or rain showers Thursday morning to midday for many of us, more numerous the farther east and closer to the coast you travel where showers may linger later into the day. Areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley will be wetter than areas points south and west, where some drier air may try to punch in by late afternoon and the clouds even thin or break just a bit late in the day. It’s still a cooler day than the last few, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Our storm will slowly spin over New England before departing, where some steadier rain and snow will persist. The spin around that low pressure will keep skies mostly cloudy here at home, with some breaks of sun still from time to time. But it will be breezier and also a bit cooler with highs only in the low 50s, with a northwest wind at 10-20mph adding a chill. Some scattered showers or some drizzle will be possible, but rainfall amounts will be light.
THIS WEEKEND
This looks like the better weekend day, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. More clouds and maybe a shower or two will be possible on Sunday, although temperatures inch up despite the cloudier skies with highs back up above 60 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: