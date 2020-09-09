Warmer temperatures and higher humidity have made a comeback as the region remains sandwiched in between two stationary fronts, one stretching from the Midwest into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, and the other sitting right along the lower Mid-Atlantic coast. In between these two fronts has been high pressure which has been sitting right over top of the region keeping things dry and sunny. That high will slowly but surely lose its grip on the region over the next 24 hours, allowing our weather to eventually turn a bit unsettled. The stickier air mass will also stick around through Thursday as our two fronts slowly put the squeeze on our area and gradually decrease the amount of sunshine we see while increasing the likelihood of at least some rain. While many of us stayed mostly dry on Wednesday with any wet weather mainly confined south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, Thursday should be a wetter day with the threat for showers and a thunderstorm more widespread throughout the day. That being said, only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, so some locations may see very little if any rain, while other spots receive quite a bit more. High pressure will then build in from southeastern Canada on Friday and deliver a shot of drier, sunnier, and much cooler air that will linger into the weekend. A cold front and associated area of low pressure moving through on Sunday will bring a return to higher humidity along with rather cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend.
TONIGHT
The air will remain sticky tonight and the clouds will continue to thicken and increase as some more moisture continues working its way up the Mid-Atlantic coast into our region. There will be a slightly greater chance for a shower across more of the region overnight, mainly after midnight, and especially closer to dawn on Thursday. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this go around, thanks to the increasing moisture in the air along with plenty of clouds.
THURSDAY
The squeeze of these frontal boundaries will most notably be felt on Thursday when they deliver a mostly cloudy and humid day and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a washout at this point with only scattered activity, which means not everyone is guaranteed to get wet, but a few heavier downpours are possible in spots given the higher humidity. Several locations may not even get a 0.50” or even 0.25” of total rainfall, while some other spots may see as much as 1.00” to 2.00” of rain courtesy of thunderstorms. While still very humid, it won't be as warm as the last few days given the clouds and raindrops, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday leading to cooler, drier, and less humid air. That will send highs back into the middle 70s to wrap up the week with no worse than partly sunny skies. Some clouds and even a shower may linger Friday morning first thing, mainly in areas from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of us remain dry and comfortable to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Saturday will likely be the opposite of Friday, with more sun early in the day then clouds increasing later on.
SUNDAY
By Sunday however, skies turn back to rather cloudy as scattered showers and thunderstorms also make a comeback. A cold front moving in from our west attached to an area of low pressure will help bring a return to the unsettled conditions. Highs Sunday are still expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, but the air will also turn stickier with a southerly wind flow ahead of the approaching storm system.