Weather Alert

NJZ007-008-010-012-013-PAZ060>062-122100- /O.EXA.KPHI.FF.A.0007.200812T1500Z-200813T0300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Warren-Morris-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Berks-Lehigh- Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 341 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and central and northern New Jersey. * From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening * Very slow moving showers and thunderstorms primarily this afternoon and evening will be capable of heavy rain leading to flash flooding. * Multiple recent heavy rain events have left many areas more vulnerable than normal to flash flooding, with the ground remaining saturated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$