Enjoy a taste of September today! Thanks to the cold front that rolled through yesterday with storms, we drier and less humid air today.
After a sunny start on Monday, clouds take over the skies in the afternoon as some rain passes to our south. While most of the rain stays south of us, a few spots will get a quick shower in the afternoon. More spots will see a shower overnight. After a leftover spot in another spot or two in the morning, we'll dry out Tuesday afternoon as the humidity goes up.
The humidity sticks around through Friday, and because it's humid, we'll see a few showers and storms pop up each afternoon. It'll be easy for the storms to fire off as a cold front lingers over us.
Finally, we'll gets the benefits of the cold front just in time for next weekend. Enjoy a sunny and comfortable-feeling weekend with highs in the 70s.
TODAY
It's beautiful today. Enjoy all the sun and the refreshing breezes blowing in from the northwest at 10-15.
TONIGHT
Shortly after sunset (7:36 PM), the breezes stop, and it'll be a chilly night with lows in the 50s. Enjoy seeing stars in the clear skies.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
We turn cloudy Monday afternoon, and a spot or two, particularly south of the Lehigh Valley will get a quick shower. Then, a few more places get some showers Monday night. Any showers left wrap up Tuesday morning, and we'll dry out in the afternoon. Look for a few breaks of sun then!
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
It's a taste of August in the first week of September. We'll have highs in the mid 80s, and it will be humid. The humidity will lead to pop up afternoon storms and a cold front lurking around our area those days will help to spark them, too.
NEXT WEEKEND
The cold front finally moves far enough away so that we get cooler, less humid, and sunny weather for the weekend. Enjoy a September-feeling weekend in the 70s.