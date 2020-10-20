SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Becoming Sunnier & Warmer.  High: 71.

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.  Some Fog & Drizzle.  Low: 58.

TOMORROW: Morning Fog & Drizzle.  Sunnier Afternoon.  High: 73. 

 
FORECAST SYNOPSIS

Thank the drier air for the sunnier skies this afternoon!  There's a cold front sitting out to our west, which is covering western PA with clouds and giving them some showers.  Usually, we get the weather from the west, but that's not the case today!

The cold front will sit over western PA until Thursday.  When it lifts up the breaks, it'll fall apart.  So, it'll never affect our weather.

For our weather, tomorrow is a repeat of today: morning clouds, fog, and drizzle.  Then, like today, we get sunnier in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny all day.

On Saturday, we start sunny, but then see a lot more afternoon clouds.  We'll get a few sprinkles Saturday evening and Saturday night as a different weak cold front crosses over us.  The sun returns for your Sunday, but head's up: Monday through Wednesday of next week are pretty wet.

A more literal head's up: there is a meteor shower tonight.  That article explains why we get it and how to see it.  You'll want to head out before midnight because that's when the skies are partly cloudy.  I recommend 9 P.M.  It'll take 30 to 60 minutes to see one during that time, but if you have the time, it's pleasant outside.  Temperatures are in the upper 50s.  If we were not cloudy and foggy after midnight, you'd have the potential to see 10-20 shooting stars an hour.

DETAILED FORECAST

 

TODAY

weather 10 20

Enjoy the sunnier skies this afternoon.

TONIGHT

tonight 10 20

Head's up: there's a meteor shower tonight.  Head out an hour after sunset for your best chance to see one.  It's cloudy after midnight.

TOMORROW

tomorrow 10 21

After morning fog and drizzle again, sunshine returns in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

7 day 10 20

Enjoy the sunny, dry skies at the end of the week because Monday through Wednesday of next week are rainy.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

