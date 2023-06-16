MT. HOLLY, N.J. - A line of gusty thunderstorms intensified to severe levels late Friday morning across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, prompting several tornado warnings to be issued through parts of Lancaster, Berks, and Chester counties from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with additional tornado warnings in the Delaware Valley closer to Philadelphia before noon.
No tornadoes have been confirmed and no new tornado warnings have been issued since noon. However, a line of severe thunderstorms with the potential for wind damage continues to slide east from Pennsylvania and Delaware and into central and southern New Jersey. There have been a few reports of wind damage through parts of Lancaster County.
Wind damage continues to be the main concern with this line as it moves through the southern half of New Jersey in the next few hours and then off the coast.
Farther north into the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and North Jersey, there is no threat of severe storms. However, some occasional moderate to heavy rain will continue before tapering off by mid-afternoon.