Tornado watch for 69 News viewing area until 8 p.m. Wednesday
Here we go again. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southeastern and central Pennsylvania and for southern and western New Jersey. It's set to be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters said there is a threat of tornadoes, lime-size hail, and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph for more than 12 million people in the watch area.
The watch comes a day after tornadoes touched down in southern Berks County and in Sussex County, New Jersey. No serious injuries were reported, but the damage to buildings and vehicles is extensive.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fIgJOLGvqR— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 29, 2019
