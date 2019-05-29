Tornado watch for 69 News viewing area until 8 p.m. Wednesday 69 News 69 News

Here we go again. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southeastern and central Pennsylvania and for southern and western New Jersey. It's set to be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters said there is a threat of tornadoes, lime-size hail, and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph for more than 12 million people in the watch area.

The watch comes a day after tornadoes touched down in southern Berks County and in Sussex County, New Jersey. No serious injuries were reported, but the damage to buildings and vehicles is extensive.