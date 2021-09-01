MT. HOLLY, N.J. — A tornado watch is in effect for much of the region, as the strongest parts of Hurricane Ida's remains take aim at our area.
The tornado watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton counties, and points south of that, as well as much of New Jersey.
69 News meteorologist Dan Skeldon said the highest potential for tornadoes still looks to be the Delaware Valley and areas south and east.
A tornado watch means the potential is there for a few tornadoes to develop later in the day. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will be issued.
The heaviest rain is expected later Wednesday afternoon, evening and the first half of the night, with a widespread 3-6 inches predicted, with some spots seeing up to 8 inches.
State and local authorities are warning people to stay home if they can, and never attempt to drive or walk through floodwaters. A PEMA state meteorologist said the flash flood risk for the region is level 4 out of 4, a rare occurrence.
