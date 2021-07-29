The higher humidity came back as promised for one day on Thursday, but it was accompanied by plenty of clouds, which to some degree limits the chance for widespread severe weather. However, there's enough energy and spin high up in the sky to create the potential for a few isolated stronger storms this evening, and a tornado *watch* is in effect through 9pm to account for this possibility. Strong winds, heavy rain, and hail are possible in any storms, and perhaps a brief tornado or two may spin up. It's all ahead of a cold front that will sweep the sticky and any stormy weather away overnight. Behind that front comes a nice shot of comfort to wrap up July for Friday and Saturday, with refreshingly low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine. August begins on Sunday, and we'll continue to keep the heat and humidity away for the entire first week of August. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine most days with a shower or thunderstorm here and there, first on Sunday and then again by mid-week, but no big rains and certainly no big surges of hot weather appear to be in the cards.
TONIGHT
We'll continue to track a few showers and thunderstorms this evening, with a few gusty storms and the chance for some isolated severe weather in spots. Otherwise, expect a drying and partial clearing trend later at night. Lows will be in the mid 60s with some lingering mugginess, but it won't last long as a cold front moves through late at night, sweeping the stickiness away.
FRIDAY
A few clouds and a little leftover humidity early Friday morning should give way to increasing sunshine and comfort during the day. Expect partly sunny skies to start the day, and mostly sunny skies to finish it with a brisk northwest breezy and noticeably lowering humidity levels throughout the day. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with overnight lows Friday night into the low to mid 50s. That's some rare late July comfort, so open up those windows and give those A/C's a break!
SATURDAY
Weather in a word: sun-sational! Although it may feel a bit more like early September than the last day of July. Expect a cool and crisp start, and a comfortably warm finish with lots of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 once again. Another comfy night into the mid 50s is expected Saturday night.
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, the second half of the weekend should feature a mix of sun and clouds, with just the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots during the day. Most of the day is dry, with highs still comfortable around 80 degrees.
MONDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday is forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees. Most of the first week of August looks to stay in the low 80s, a bit cooler than average for this time of year.
