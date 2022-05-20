A tornado watch is in effect for the entire area Friday, as 69 News meteorologists track some severe weather.
The watch is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday, for the potential for a few strong to severe storms, and possibly an isolated tornado or two.
Remember a tornado watch does not mean storms are imminent, but the ingredients are there for possible storms later in the day.
Right now, the 3pm-7pm window is the most likely one to see some scattered strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts to 70 miles-per-hour, large hail over 1" in diameter, and an isolated tornado or two are the potential hazards from any stronger storm that is able to develop.
As of 1pm, the main line of storms is still a few hours away, located west of Harrisburg. However, an isolated storm or two can pop up ahead of that main line at any point, so be sure to keep an eye to the western sky.
These storms represent the leading edge of some unseasonably hot and humid air that will arrive for the weekend, with record highs likely on Saturday and 90-something-degree highs expected both weekend days.